‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Debuts on Disney+

People are going to be spending a lot more time indoors during the coming weeks. Because of that, streaming services are doing their best to keep people interested in their various shows and movies. Disney+ did something very nice for their subscribers by releasing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” earlier than expected. The company did this to cheer people up during this difficult coronavirus crisis. The release of the film was a surprise to subscribers because it had not been promoted. They had done the same thing by releasing “Frozen 2” early without promoting it.

“The Rise of Skywalker” was a box office smash making more than $1 billion at the global box office when it was first released last December. It is the final installment in the famous Skywalker saga. It will also be the last Star Wars film that Disney will be making until 2022. All of the Star Wars shows will be on Disney+ until then. The response from the public on social media about the early release of “The Rise of Skywalker” has been very positive. People were glad to see the popular film. Watching it is a way for people to get their minds off all the terrible things going on around them.

There were many people who praised “The Rise of Skywalker” for being a fitting end to the series. The special effects were some of the best that have been seen in any Star Wars film. Adam Driver gave one of the best performances of his career. There were some people who did not like the fact that the emperor returned from the dead. However, the overall story of the film was enjoyed by fans around the world. Disney+ has teased that they might be releasing more films ahead of schedule in the coming days. However, it is not clear what those might be.

“The Rise of Skywalker” on Disney+ continues to add to the streaming platform’s very large catalog of Star Wars shows and movies. Disney paid more than $4 billion for the rights to Star Wars. That has certainly been a worthwhile purchase. The entertainment giant has already made back all of the money they spent to get the rights to the franchise. The series “The Mandalorian” was a huge hit that has become one of the most popular streaming shows around the world. It seems Disney can do no wrong.