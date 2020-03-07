New Season of ‘Castlevania’ Is Available on Netflix

One of the most popular shows in the history of the Netflix streaming service is “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill. It has been streamed by millions of people since it was released last December. In fact, it is now the most watched show on the Netflix platform. The second season of the action series is still many months away from being released. The good news for fans of this genre is that they do not need to wait to watch another similar type of show. Netflix also has an animated series called “Castlevania” that is now in its third season. The latest season was just released.

The plots of “The Witcher” and “Castlevania” are very similar in many ways. They both involve one man tracking down and killing various monsters and people with special powers. The main villain in “Castlevania” is Dracula. This has been the case ever since the first video game of the same name was released 30 years ago. The Netflix series uses the very popular anime style of animation that is done in Japan. The third season has received very good reviews from the critics who have seen it so far.

People who are going into “Witcher” withdrawal are being told to check out the new “Castlevania” series because of its similarities to the live-action Henry Cavill series. The show has been acclaimed for the structure of its narrative, the excitement of its action scenes and the high quality of the animation. Netflix is known for not cutting corners on any of its original productions. They have clearly spent a lot of money on “Castlevania” and it has paid off. The show is a remarkable achievement in terms of storytelling. It seems very likely that a new season of the show will be made at some point in the future. However, Netflix has not confirmed this as of yet.

The people who are in charge of developing new shows for Netflix have said on several occasions that they want to have a larger group of animated shows available on their platform. “Castlevania” will just be the beginning. There are many other animated shows that are scheduled to be released on the streaming platform at some point over the next year. The exact titles and plots of these shows have not been revealed. It is expected that Netflix will be releasing more info on these shows during the summer.