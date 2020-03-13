Netflix Is Doing Much Better Than Disney+

Many people thought that streaming giant Netflix was in very big trouble when Disney+ officially debuted last November. Experts cited the massive catalog of classic shows and movies that Disney owns the rights to. The company has been around for decades. Therefore, they have had a lot of years to pile up many classics. However, things have not played out quite the way that many people expected. The reality is that Netflix is doing much better than its Disney streaming counterpart and it is not even close. The main reason for this is the fact that Disney+ has almost no content for adult viewers. This will be a huge problem for the platform moving forward.

“The Mandalorian” is a Disney+ original show that now holds the title of the most streamed series in the world. However, that is literally the only thing that Netflix can crow about. A list of the top 10 most streamed shows in the world is a very good indicator of how well Netflix is doing. Netflix holds the other nine positions on the list. Of those nine shows, six of them are original Netflix productions. It is true that Disney+ has some shows that are currently in development that will interest adult viewers. The problem is that none of them are currently available on the platform.

The next Disney+ show that will be interesting to an adult audience will be “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that is scheduled to debut in August. There will also be a series that is based around the Marvel villain Loki. However, that show is much farther away. It has not even started to film episodes as of yet. There will also be a series set in the Star Wars universe starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-wan Kenobi. However, production on that series has been halted to allow time for the scripts to be rewritten.

It is clear that Disney+ will keep getting buried by Disney+ unless they are willing to create a lot of adult content. The company is very resistant to put adult shows on the platform. They want to keep it friendly for kids. Disney owns the Hulu streaming service. That is where they have put all of the adult shows and movies they own. It will be very interesting to see if Disney is willing to change the business model of Disney+ and make it more for adults in the future.