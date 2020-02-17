Netflix Reveals Voice Cast for ‘Masters of the Universe’

There is a new animated series coming to Netflix that is generating a lot of buzz. Writer and director Kevin Smith will be at the helm of a new version of the classic “Masters of the Universe” cartoon from the 1980s. Smith has said that he is very excited about the project because he was a big fan of the original series when he was a kid. Smith was amazed that he was able to get a lot of very big stars to be the voice actors in the series. For example, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill will be the voice of Skeletor, He-Man’s enemy. Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Teela, He-Man’s friend and love interest. Lena Headey, who starred in “Game of Thrones” for its entire run, will portray Evil-Lyn, a member of Skeletor’s team.

The new Netflix “Masters of the Universe” series is expected to debut at some point in 2021. However, the streaming giant has not officially announced a release date as of yet. This version of the series will be regular animation that is drawn by hand. However, Netflix also wants to make a version of “Masters of the Universe” that will be created using computer animation. That version has not gone into production as of yet.

Kevin Smith is known for his low budget comedies that he also writes. He became famous with his debut film “Clerks” that was made in 1994 when he maxed out his credit cards for $30,000. The film is now considered to be a comedy classic. This is the first time that he has ever produced a series of any kind. It is also his first collaboration with the Netflix streaming platform. He admits there is a lot of pressure on him to get this right.

Kevin Smith has a deep love for many of the iconic shows of the 1980s. He was very surprised when Netflix offered him the chance to be in charge of this new “Masters of the Universe” series. He is taking the job very seriously. He understands that doing well on this project could lead to future jobs on Netflix projects. He has read the early scripts and he believes that fans of the original series will be satisfied. Smith has assured fans on social media that the show is filled with action. He is also pleased with the quality of the animation. He can’t wait for people to see it.