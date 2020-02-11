Mike Hopkins Will Be the New Head of Amazon Prime Video

Most of the news in the streaming world over the past few months has revolved around Netflix and Disney+. There is a very good reason for this. Netflix is the streaming industry leader with more subscribers than any other service. Disney+ is the new kid on the block that has attracted tens of millions of new subscribers to sign up at a record pace. They each have one of the top two streaming shows in the United States. However, Amazon wants people to know they are still a force to be reckoned with in the world of streaming. This is why Amazon Prime Video just hired Mike Hopkins to be the new man in charge of their platform.

Mike Hopkins is considered to be a very experienced and qualified person to take Amazon Prime Video to the next level of success. He was formerly the head of Sony TV. It has been a poorly kept secret over the past few months that he was being considered to become the new leader of Amazon Prime Video. The tech giant just made the official announcement. Amazon arguably has deeper pockets than any other company that is currently involved in streaming. This includes Netflix, Disney and Apple.

There are some very exciting projects that are on the horizon for Amazon Prime Video. First and foremost is their massive new series that is based on the classic “Lord of the Rings” novels. The cast of the series was just announced one month ago. Amazon won the rights to the series after a fierce bidding war. Mike Hopkins will have his plate full running the Amazon streaming service when there is a huge and highly publicized project like “Lord of the Rings” in development. However, Amazon clearly believes that he is the right man for the job.

Mike Hopkins will be the man at the helm of Amazon Prime Video as the streaming wars heat up later this year. There are additional streaming services that will be starting up. This means the pressure will be on Amazon Prime Video to make new and compelling shows and movies that people are willing to pay to watch. It will be very interesting to see how Amazon does against the other streaming platforms. Amazon was just valued at more than $1 trillion. Therefore, they have very deep pockets to invest in a wide variety of projects. They will not be outspent.