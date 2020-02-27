March PS Plus Games Announced

PS Plus is a subscription service that lets video game fans enjoy a lot of perks on their favorite PlayStation console. Subscribers get to enjoy exclusive discounts in the PlayStation store, online multiplayer access and free game trials. In addition to these great perks, every subscriber also receives several games for free every month.

Sony recently reduced the number of free games from four to two, but most PS4 owners are not complaining. This change has allowed Sony to focus their resources on more desirable games. Instead of giving away four mediocre games, PS Plus subscribers are now getting two high-profile games to add to their library. This trend of excellent releases continued when Sony unveiled the lineup for March’s free giveaways yesterday.

The vast majority of PS Plus subscribers will be extremely happy to learn that they will get to download “Shadow of the Colossus” in a few days. The spectacular adventure game was originally released for the PS2 in 2005, but it received a high-definition remake for the PS4 in 2018. “Shadow of the Colossus” has you play as an ancient warrior that is forced to take down massive beasts in order to harness their special powers. It is widely considered to be one of the best games ever made because of its heart-wrenching story and stunning graphics. If you have not played this beautiful remake on the PS4, then it needs to immediately go to the top of your list.

PS Plus subscribers will also get to enjoy “Sonic Forces” starting in March. This fast-paced platformer was originally released on the PS4 back in November 2017. Controlling the iconic character is just as fun today as it was 25 years ago. Just like the other games in the series, you will be tasked with stopping Dr. Eggman before he can take over the world. “Sonic Forces” blends classic Sonic gameplay with modern platforming to provide a truly unique experience.

You will be able to start downloading “Shadow of the Colossus” and “Sonic Forces” on Tuesday, March 3. Make sure you add the games to your library before the end of the month because a new set of games will become available on Tuesday, April 7.