There Is a Lack of Adult Content on Disney+

Much has been made about the huge popularity of the Disney+ streaming service since it launched with much hype in November. It was able to attract more than 10 million subscribers in a relatively short period of time. The show that generated the most interest was “The Mandalorian.” This is a show that is based in the world of Star Wars. It received great reviews and people generally loved it. The bad news is that there are really no other shows that are aimed at adults on Disney+. This means that people who do not have children will be struggling to find something to watch.

The vast majority of the shows and movies that are available on the Disney+ platform are aimed at kids. There are endless amounts of cartoons dating all the way back to the beginning of the Walt Disney Company in the 1920s. However, it is highly unlikely that adults will be sitting around watching cartoons on their Disney+ app. There will be more Marvel live-action shows that will be coming out later in the year. However, the Disney+ app will be devoid of adult entertainment until the fall. This means that people without children will most likely not be opening the app for several months.

There are quite a few people who have said on social media that they stopped paying for the Disney+ app when the final episode of “The Mandalorian” aired. It will be very interesting to see if Disney responds to these reports by creating more shows aimed at adults to keep all of these people subscribed. Disney has traditionally been a company that has produced entertainment that is suitable for the entire family. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely at this point that they will start to churn out shows that are only for adults.

There will be a second season of “The Mandalorian” that will be coming out at the end of 2020. There will also be another show based in the Star Wars universe that will debut on Disney+ later this year. However, the only other thing on the entire platform that might keep the interest of adults is a new season of the Star Wars animated series called “Clone Wars.” There will be several new episodes released very soon. This will be the final season of the show that started in 2008. Disney will need to seriously consider offering more adult content.