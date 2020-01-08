The Value of Disney+ Could Be Over $100 Billion

It would be a very large understatement to say that the new Disney streaming service has been very successful. The reality is that Disney+ has been a massive hit the likes of which that nobody could have been able to foresee. In fact, there are many Wall Street analysts who now believe that the platform could be worth as much as $100 billion. This is due to the fact that it has been able to attract more than 10 million people to sign up since the streaming service went active on the 12th of November.

The vast Disney catalog of movies and shows is the driving force behind the popularity of Disney+. There has also been the huge number of viewers that have tuned into the new Star Wars series called “The Mandalorian.” The show’s character called Baby Yoda has become a pop culture phenomenon. More Star Wars shows will be produced exclusively for Disney+. In addition to that, Disney’s ownership of Marvel has allowed them to begin producing new shows based on the company’s popular comic book characters. Two of those shows will debut at some point in 2020. The amount of money that the new streaming service has generated for Disney has been so great that the company’s stock has gone up by six percent over the past two months that the platform has been active.

It is estimated that the Disney streaming service will have as many as $25 million subscribers in the United States by the end of March. This would exceed even the company’s most optimistic projections for subscriber growth. Netflix still has the largest subscriber base of all the streaming services. 60 million people subscribe to Netflix in the United States. There have 160 million subscribers around the world. It will be a very long time until Disney+ approaches those numbers.

Disney also owns ESPN+ and Hulu. This means that they have a very big chunk of the streaming market as it currently exists. However, it is about to become a lot more crowded in the coming months. This is because of the new streaming services that will be launched by Comcast and HBO. The Disney brand is known around the world. This means that people in many foreign countries will sign up right away as soon as Disney+ becomes available in their area. This will help Disney to grow their base of international subscribers.