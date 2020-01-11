The Tech of Disney+ Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

It can’t be disputed that the new Disney+ streaming service is a massive hit. The content that is offered by the platform is truly staggering. This is because Disney has literally decades of content for viewers to choose from. The new Star Wars series called “The Mandalorian” is a pop culture phenomenon. There are no complaints about the content that Disney+ offers to its subscribers. However, the actual technology that powers the platform is another story. Navigating Disney+ can be a very frustrating experience. It is clear that the entertainment giant launched their new streaming service before all of the bugs had been removed. This is to the detriment of their product.

For starters, the video will often freeze when you are trying to watch many of the videos that are available on the Disney+ platform. In many cases, the sound will keep going while the video remains frozen. This is a problem that has existed since the site was launched and it has still not been fixed two months later. The user interface also has some glitches that remain unresolved. It is often hard to search for shows. The results that are shown after a search is made are frequently not what was searched for.

One of the biggest problems is the fact that Disney+ has not created an easy way for people to go back to the beginning of shows and movies they are watching. If you watch to the end of the credits, the show can be easily restarted. However, if you have not finished watching the show and you want to return to the beginning, you will need to rewind the show manually. This seems absurd that people have to do this in the year 2020.

There are certain shows and movies that have resolution and sound issues on Disney+. Needless to say, the people who are paying a monthly fee for this service deserve to have the highest levels of sound and resolution that are currently available. The bad news is that Disney is not delivering it to them yet. It should be noted that the device that you use to access Disney+ will have a lot to do with the way the platform works for you. For example, there are many people who have reported tech problems when they are watching the platform using a PS4. People who are watching on a phone or tablet will have fewer issues.