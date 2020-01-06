Netflix Will Release ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Internationally

It has been over a year since the fourth season of “Better Call Saul” was released. A new teaser for the upcoming fifth season was just unveiled. The new season will start in February. It will air on AMC in the United States. However, the international distribution of the fifth season will be handled by Netflix. This is the same way that the two previous seasons were released. There will be a new episode added each week. The series focuses on the character of Saul Goodman. He was a lawyer on the hit series “Breaking Bad.” Once that classic show ended, creator and writer Vince Gilligan felt that Saul deserved a series of his own.

Some of the characters that have appeared on “Breaking Bad” have also shown up on “Better Call Saul.” Netflix has said that they are happy to be involved in the international distribution of the series. Every episode of “Breaking Bad” is also available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform has been able to attract a lot of subscribers because of the huge popularity of the crime drama starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. A new “Breaking Bad” movie called “El Camino” was released a few months ago to enormous acclaim.

It has already been announced by AMC and Vince Gilligan that the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” will be the last one. Therefore, fans can expect some very shocking and surprising twists. Gilligan has a knack for writing his shows in a such a way that even the biggest of his fans is not able to predict what is coming next. Netflix is the only way that people who live outside of the United States will be able to enjoy all of the action of this fifth season. The streaming giant has said they have a very good relationship with both Vince Gilligan and AMC. In fact, the top secret “El Camino” movie was a Netflix original production.

People who live in the United States will need to wait until they are able to see the fifth and final season of “Better Call Saul” on Netflix. This is because AMC has the exclusive American rights to the show for a period of time. There is also the fact that season four has not been released on Netflix in the United States as of yet. The fourth season will need to be released by Netflix before the final season.