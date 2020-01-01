Michigan App Launches App To Deter Drunk Driving

Drunk driving is a serious problem that leads to thousands of deaths and serious injuries per year. A Michigan company has taken the steps that are necessary to deter this problem. The name of the new app is My Limit. It is an app that you can download on your Apple and Android device.

The app estimates your blood alcohol content based on the number of drinks that you take. It will also give you an alert that will tell you when you have drunk too much to drive. When you download the app, you will have to enter your gender and weight. You will also be able to input information about the type of beverage that you have.

If the beverage that you have is not in the system, then you will be able to customize your drinks. Not only will this app tell you that you have drunk too much to drive, but it will also tell you how long it will take for you to get sober. Other features that come along with the app include drink history, stats and counters.

Drunk driving kills over 10,000 people each year. It also costs $44 billion in damages each year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Furthermore, people who are caught driving under the influence can be forced to spend time in jail or pay a fine.

If you want to download the app, then you will need to visit Mylimit.com. You can also search for MyLimit in your app store. You will be able to use the app for free.

It is important to note that the legal intoxication limit in the United States is 0.08. If you are a commercial driver, then your blood alcohol content should not be above 0.04. It is also illegal for anyone who is under the age of 21 to consume alcohol.