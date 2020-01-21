Capitalism Needs A Reality Check According To The Edelman Trust Barometer

Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei told the press the new Harmony OS will come with TomTom’s map app. Huawei can’t use the Google Android OS thanks to Trump’s quest to bring the $122 billion company to its knees. The president claims Huawei spies for the Chinese government, but Germany, France, and the U.K. plan to do business with tech king anyway.

Now that phase one is in the history books, Mr. Trump plans to put pressure on China. The president wants China to change its capitalistic business model. That won’t happen, according to China’s President Xi. That’s why consumers can expect to pay more than $35 billion in tariff-taxes in 2020. There’s still a 25 percent tariff on more than $250 billion worth of Chinese products. Wall Street expects phase two negotiations to go on indefinitely. Trump won’t even discuss phase two until after the election.

Mr. Trump believes the Senate will save him, but he’s nervous about the trial. He attended the Davos Economic Summit, and he did what he planned to do. He told summit members his economic policies work.

Mr. Trump wants a quick trial, but the Democrats want the full Zelensky story to surface. Adam Schiff claims the NSA and CIA have documents he needs, but they won’t give them up.

Alan Dershowitz doesn’t want people to think he’s a Trumpian because he agreed to come up with a constitutional argument that makes sense. Alan claims the founding fathers knew presidents have to commit a crime in order to be impeached.

Harry and Meghan didn’t get the deal they wanted from the Queen. The Queen told Harry he can live with Meghan in Canada, but they can’t do Royal work. And they can’t use His and Her Highness anymore. But they can use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title she gave them after the wedding.

Capitalism in its current form got an “F”, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. More than 55% of people surveyed around the world think capitalism does more harm than good. People in India, France, and Thailand don’t trust capitalism, but the U.S., Japan, and South Korea think capitalism is cool.even though there are inequities in the current form of Western capitalism. CEOs fail to address ethical and social issues, and that worries most people no matter where they live.