Boris Wants Huawei’s 5G Help Despite Threats From Trump And Pompeo

Alan Dershowitz is a member of Trump’s defense team, but Alan claims he’s just a part-time member. His job is to convince senators there has to be a crime in order to impeach a president. There’s a cloud over Dershowitz’s legal head because he told senators in 1998 crime was not a prerequisite for impeachment.

Mr. Dershowitz’s argument did make several Republicans happy when he mentioned John Bolton’s book. John Bolton claims the president told him he planned to withhold aid until President Zelensky opened an investigation that could derail Joe Biden’s run for president. Mr. Dershowitz told senators Bolton’s accusations are too vague so they won’t change the fact the president did nothing wrong.

Mitt Romney told the press several of his colleagues want to hear witness testimony. Four Republicans would have to break rank and vote to hear witness testimony if all 47 Democrats vote that way. According to ABC News, Trump’s defense team started to prepare for witness testimony.

The Federal Reserve plans to meet this week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Fed members want to leave interest rates alone, but the board will watch the coronavirus epidemic closely. The stock market dropped 450 points due to virus concerns, but Tuesday’s futures show the market will recover some of its losses when it opens.

Huawei dodged another Trump bullet when the Commerce Department didn’t change the percentage of Huawei components U.S. tech companies can use in products made in offshore factories. Ren Zhengfei told the press his company revenue stream took a hit when Mr. Trump banned Huawei last May. But thanks to strong smartphone sales and Huawei’s 5G technology, the company had an 18% revenue increase in 2019.

Zhengfei also told the press his daughter’s case in Canada is another attempt to hurt his company, but he thinks Canada will do the right thing and will send Meng Wanzhou to China instead of the United States. A Canadian judge will decide Meng’s fate this week.

It sounds like Boris Johnson will use Huawei’s 5G technology despite Trump’s threats. Mike Pompeo told Johnson that would be a mistake, but Boris told Pompeo to butt-out of his tech decision-making process. Mr. Johnson claims he found a way to check Huawei’s equipment, so the company doesn’t send classified information to the Chinese government.