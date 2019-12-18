The initial drone deliveries didn’t come from a giant tech firm from Silicon Valley but from a small-time criminal. These individuals saw the potential in the new tech. Four people were arrested in late 2013 for an attempt to smuggle contraband into a prison in Georgia state. They used a drone.

Calhoun correctional officers had noticed a drone hovering above and later found it in a nearby vehicle alongside it’s assumed cargo. It comprised of mobile phones and bags of tobacco. Amazon had publicized its revolutionary strategy to operate a fleet of autonomous cars. Five years later, Amazon hadn’t launched its drone delivery service. Yet, the proliferation of cheap, commercially available drones has globally overtaken the authorities’ ability to control them.

Gatwick airport has been locked down for 36 hours in the past two years by non-military buzzes and an ostensible killing attempt against Nicolas Maduro. Drones have also been used to throw grenades by ISIS fighters on their rivals. In response to the threats, several companies have developed products aimed at detecting, tracking, jamming, and seizing rogue drones. The services cover a market with an expected growth between 20 and 30 percent in the subsequent few years. By the middle of the next decade, it could be valued at 4 billion euros, said Alex Riahi, an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) employee.

IAI is the country’s primary defense and aerospace manufacturer. In September, they released their Popstar system, which can track and detect drones during the night or day, about 4km away. IAI products are sold to power plants and army bases to avoid air attacks or spying and shooting down military drones. New markets include airports and FAA installations.

Israel is identified for its drone combat and makers of anti-drone products by its members from military intelligence services. These experts transfer their acquaintance to jolt hi-tech firms after leaving the army. China, Europe, and the US have also joined this thriving market. Smaller companies like Israel’s Vorpal have amassed a catalog of signals released by 95% of the drones available for purchase. Avner Turniasky, the firm’s VP, said this (VigilAir) gives its customers the capacity to spot most drones buzzing above. VigilAir caught over 20 individuals operating drones in restricted areas during the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv.

ApolloShield is an Israeli-owned New York-based drone defense firm that sells counter-drone tech, with blocking guns that jam drones with radio waves. Nimo Shkedy owns it. While these systems can only be sold to government agencies, the list of possible clients is increasing.