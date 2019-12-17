Outstanding Tech Commercials

Tech has developed into a center of our lives with nearly half of the globe’s online populace using Facebook, and over a billion iPhones have been sold in Apple stores. Thus, over the past decade, tech firms have produced some of the most notable commercials. Yet, they may not be significant as the trade’s ads from the millenniums.

iPad swiped by Motorola

Apple released the original iPad in April 2010 after the iPhone. Motorola, among other companies, were swift to follow with the development of their tablets. In January 2011, at CES, Motorola publicized its Xoom. Yet, Motorola posted an audiovisual during the holiday season on YouTube, Tablet Evolution, to create excitement for Xoom. Though the video scored over 1.6 million views plus Best of Show reward by CNET, the device didn’t thrive in the market.

The Next Big Thing – Samsung

The ad was released in November after the death of Steve Jobs and the launching of the iPhone 4S. This Samsung ad, having Apple fans questioning the new phone, and a Samsung fan praising the phone took years and success for the company. Samsung became Apple’s biggest rival.

Super Bowl – Groupon

It’s a rite of passage for giant companies but turned out sour for Groupon. The commercial took 30 seconds to receive criticism on cultural insensitivity from the people and the NYT as well. In response, Andrew Mason, the firm’s CEO, posted an unapologetic blog post. This followed Mason’s dismissal.

Esurance anecdotes – Facebook (2014)

The Allstate owned insurance firm made an ad with an older woman, Beatrice, that cracked Facebook users’ ribs.

Alexa (Amazon) undertakes the Super Bowl (2016)

After Alexa smart speakers, Amazon employed celebrities for its first Super Bowl commercial. Within three years, Alexa became a cultural phenomenon that the firm was boasting about.

Verizon’s Test Man (2016)

The firm’s global test man character (Sprint) from its ads, roaming globally, reciting a slogan changed in 2016 and involved Paul Marcarelli in June. Sprint’s style wasn’t revived, but he advertised Marcarelli as an actual customer.

Mea Culpa – Facebook (2018)

Facebook, reeled from leaks of corporate malfeasance and tyranny of personal data in an outrage related to Cambridge Analytica. The firm’s rare ad was introduced in April 2018 during the NBA contests.

SpaceX and Tesla’s Starman (2018)

In February 2018, Tesla’s head Elon Musk’s private roadster blasted into space, which resulted in an iconic image of Starman in space suit orbiting Earth. The ad grasped people’s attention.