Netflix Is Doing a Reboot of ‘Masters of the Universe’

Netflix has a lot of exciting programming that it is working on in an effort to keep subscribers and gain new ones in the wake of the Disney+ launch last month. One of the shows they are working on is a reboot of a very popular cartoon from the 1980s. “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” will be coming back. However, this time it will look much different than it did before. The animation will be rendered by computers in 3-D. The show will premiere at some point in 2021. However, an exact release date has not been revealed as of yet.

“Masters of the Universe” was one of the most popular cartoons of the early 1980s. There was a very successful line of toys and a theatrical movie. The toys were created by Mattel. The company also owns the rights to the characters. The partnership between Mattel and Netflix has been rumored for a long time. However, it took a long time for the deal to be worked out. Netflix knows that it must increase the amount of children’s content that is on their platform in order to compete with all of the cartoons offered by Disney+.

Netflix snapped up the rights to “Masters of the Universe” because the streaming giant knows that there is a very big fan base for these characters. There are many kids who will want to watch a show featuring He-Man. There are also many adults who will want to watch because they are feeling nostalgic. There has not been any info about the voice actors who will be used in the show. Those parts have not been cast as of yet. Netflix said in a statement that there will be other animated shows on the horizon. However, they did not give any indication as to what those might be.

Netflix is already home to a new version of “She-Ra: Princess of Power.” This was a spin-off of “Masters of the Universe.” The original series is considered a classic. The new version produced by Netflix is done in a much different style of animation as the original. However, it has received very good reviews from fans and critics. Netflix said in their statement announcing the new “Masters of the Universe” show that they are very excited about the project. They are looking forward to very big things. They are confident that the show will be a hit.