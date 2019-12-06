Larry Page Gives The Keys To Google And Alphabet’s CEO Offices To Sundar Pichai

Betsy DeVos is in over her head. Congress didn’t want billionaire Betsy to run the education department, but Mike Pence broke the Congressional tie. That move gave the Michigan for-profit charter school lover the job she always dreamed about. For the last three years, DeVos managed to upset teachers, hold stupid interviews, and bring for-profit college executives into her fold of public school haters in the education department.

DeVos thought she could continue to shake down former for-profit students with outstanding student loans until a federal judge slapped Betsy with a $100,000 fine for disobeying a court order.

The student loan debacle continues to impact economic growth by reducing the amount of money Millennials have to spend in the consumer market. Betsy wants to get rid of her student loan problem. Betsy wants to spin off the student loan piece of her job to an independent agency. DeVos said she’s not a banker, and she’s sick of being a fall guy for Trump’s plan to turn the public school system into a for-profit school system.

As more information surfaces about Rudy Giuliani’s role in the Zelensky shakedown, it’s clear the Rudster was on a Trumpian mission to force Ukraine’s new president to help him destroy Joe Biden’s reputation. Giuliani’s phone records show several calls to a number “1” which is short for Trump’s private phone line, according to federal prosecutors in New York. Rudy also had conversations with Devin Nunes, the Trump-lover who claims Trump is a pure as the driven snow.

President Macron won’t be on Trump’s Christmas list this year. Macron let Trump know he’s a dick for letting Erdogan missile-fry the Kurds in Syria. Macron also told Trump he needs to stop bad-mouthing NATO. The French president said NATO is brain dead thanks to Trump’s banter.

Kim Jon Un got back on his big white horse when he didn’t get a reply from Trump. Kim told the press he’s ready to give Trump a Christmas gift he won’t like unless he gets serious and drops the sanctions.

Tech mogul Larry Page decided it was time to turn Google and Alphabet’s leadership over to Sundar Pichai. Co-founders Sergey Brin and Page will step down, and Pichai will become the CEO of both companies. Page told the press now is the time to simplify the management structure of both organizations.