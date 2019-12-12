How Technology Can Help in the Fight Against Corruptions Among Countries

Corruption has been a significant challenge facing governments. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, have opened a window of opportunities for the government to counter fraud and provide better public services. Government authorities are coming up with modern ways of thinking and doing things. Public agencies are being pressured by the authorities to have knowledge about modern tech and adapt to the use of it. However, compared to the past, governments are inventing their agencies that will have a better understanding of the upcoming tech. Also, how the government can adapt and use it to its advantage. For instance, in 2011 Britain established its own government digital service, since then, it has helped Britain save $3.56 billion from 2012 to 2015.

While blowing over $400 billion annually on tech, the public sector is going to be the highest purchaser. However, the figures will rise to $1 billion due to government intervention. Competition between countries is intensifying as days progresses as countries want to lure start-ups and investors. The United Kingdom is the kingpins of tech in the European Union. However, countries like France, through their President Emmanuel Macron, has invested more than €5 billion in government start-ups for the next three years. This is in an attempt to make France the best when it comes to tech development in Europe.

In the future, governments may provide better services to its citizens with the help of government start-ups, incentives and funding. Public services offered to citizens will be transparent and efficient since gov tech start-ups will take over.

Europe and North America have already started developing govtech start-ups. For instance, Europe alone has an approximate of 2000 gov tech start-ups. Spain is developing digital identification systems. In France, a French man developed an intelligence tool that analyses data quickly for local businesses. While in Britain, local authorities and citizens are connected by a British platform known as Novonille. Governments are looking forward to having a state that is full of innovations and in which their citizens benefit from it. For instance, President Macron is putting France in a start-up mode by giving public agencies with €700 million to entice them in innovating more. President Ivan Duque of Colombia has laid down creative industries as his number one agenda in developing the nation. Public-private partnership is booming, and the future seems to have a lot of govtech start-ups.