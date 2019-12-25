There was a global network that was attempting to post literally thousands of messages on both Facebook and Twitter supporting President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection. It turns out that many of the messages were posted thanks to the help of a program that was controlled by artificial intelligence. However, it was obviously not advanced enough to avoid being detected. Both social media platforms have removed all of the pro-Trump messages and prevented the users who posted them from posting more in the future. It is believed that the group responsible for all of the messages is based in Vietnam. There has been no direct connection made between President Trump and this group. It is being referred to as a global network.

It is believed that the Falun Gong movement in China are the ones responsible for all of the pro-Trump messages. They have been trying to help get Trump reelected from the shadows. This is not the first time they have tried to use underhanded tactics to sway people to vote for Trump without revealing that they are the ones behind it. They will often use the Epoch Media Group as a cover for all of their activities.

All of the photos in the Facebook profiles that were involved in posting pro-Trump messages were generated by computers. That is what made some of the profiles very easy to spot. Members of the Falun Gong movement had hoped that using artificial intelligence would make their movements less predictable so that people would not notice what they were doing. They obviously did not account for the advances in technology that Facebook has introduced to their platform. The pro-Trump messages and the accounts that were associated with them can no longer be found on Facebook or Twitter. There is no question that pro-Trump messages like this will keep being posted by various outside groups the closer that we get to the presidential election of 2020

For their part, the Epoch Media Group denied any involvement at all with Falun Gong. They released a statement that said Falun Gong was created by a person who used to work at the Epoch Media Group. They also said that Falun Gong employed some of the old employees of the Epoch Media Group. It is not known if these statements are true or not. However, both organizations are going to be watched very closely by Facebook and Twitter.