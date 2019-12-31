Disney+ Will Soon Be Available in Tesla Cars

There are many people who have fallen in love with the cars that are made by Tesla. There is a large center screen that offers a feature called theater mode. It allows a person to watch various videos that are taken from sources like YouTube, Hulu and Netflix. However, the video screen will not work while the car is in motion. It will only operate while the car is stopped. It is a nice feature to have because it takes time for Tesla electric cars to recharge the batteries that power them. Therefore, having some videos to watch during this recharging time would be very helpful.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla cars will soon be adding Disney+ content to the theater mode in their cars. This will make many people very excited because of the popularity of Disney’s new streaming service. Musk made the announcement on Twitter when he replied to a person who was asking if Disney+ was ever going to be made available in Tesla cars. The bad news is that Musk only said that it was “coming soon.” He did not give any indication about exactly when the upgrade will be made. Only time will tell when this actually happens. One would presume that Tesla would need to pay a hefty licensing fee to Disney for the right to have their streaming content in all of their cars.

Elon Musk is always thinking about the future. He realizes that there are many people who spend a good portion of their day in their car. Therefore, Musk wants to make the time they spend in their car as comfortable as possible. Having a large screen installed in the dashboard where videos can be watched is one of the most popular features for Tesla owners.

There has not been any comment from Elon Musk about whether or not Tesla will start providing the new Apple streaming service or HBO Max when it comes out in 2020. It will be interesting to see if Tesla cars become a one-stop shop for all digital streaming content. Disney+ has exploded in popularity since it made its debut back in November. This is due to the huge catalog of movies and shows that the entertainment giant has made over the past 90 years. The new Star Wars show “The Mandalorian” has become a massive hit with millions of viewers around the world.