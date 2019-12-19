Big Tech on Smart Home Tech

Tech giants Google, Amazon, and Apple have publicized their collaboration to ease smart home tech use. With the Zigbee Alliance and Ikea, the firms will cooperate to make these products compatible with several voice assistances and smartphones. One forecaster said that it was a surprise. Recently, tech giants have been fighting for smart home tech dominance, with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa often reflected on taking the largest share. Usually, manufacturers had to select a specific voice assistant for their device compatibility. For instance, taking a smart speaker that works with Alexa, but not Siri.

For example, Hive doesn’t have Apple HomeKit integration, which would permit its wide variety of smart home brands to be used with the iPhone and Siri’s Home app. That’s despite Hive’s years of having assured to add the functionality. Meanwhile, you can operate the garage door openers for the Chamberlain MyQ system via Google Assistant, but not Amazon’s Alexa. The rivalry could be a traditional thing if the partnership between tech companies worked.

The firms posted on their websites saying consumers can be assured that their optimal device will work in their homes. Also, they would set up and regulate it with their favorite system. Besides, even after establishing the new standards, the existing smart home brands should continue to function.

Nevertheless, that will not be imminent, as the draft provisions, at the earliest, are due to be released in late 2020. Carolina Milanesi, Creative Strategies’ analyst, said the tech giants would only make the entire market and opportunity better for them all. It wouldn’t signify the close of competition among the companies, said Milanesi. However, brands promoted as working with a single voice assistant against another would fade.

The report comes virtually on the day before CES, the globe’s prime consumer electronics trade demonstration. The CES is held in January every year in Las Vegas. Milanesi hinted that consumers attending the 2020 CES might be more attracted to the smart home products. But that’s once more particulars of the new standard are released.

Context tech analyst, Adam Simon, said it was remarkable that the first targeted brand group will be security products. Simon noted that Context study showed that the most significant reason clients embraced the buying of smart home brands was security. This category carries smart locks, connected smoke alarms, intruder-sensors, and security cameras. However, Simon emphasized that the tech firms must ensure this new standard isn’t easily hacked for security is paramount.