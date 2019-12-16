A Look At The Career Highlights Of Entrepreneur Doug Naidus

Doug Naidus has been the chief executive officer of World Business Lenders, LLC, since May 2011. This company provides loans to small- to medium-sized companies so they can acquire real estate. It specializes in providing these loans to companies that lack access to traditional lending. He is also the co-founder of Greenstone Equity Partners, which is a fund placement firm.

He was born in Queens, New York City, and grew up in Huntington, NY. After graduating from high school, he attended Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management. He earned undergraduate degrees in marketing and finance. Doug Naidus established his first company, IPI Skyscraper, in 1988. This was a mortgage broker firm. He grew this company into one of the biggest mortgage brokerage firms in America.

In 1999, he created another company. This was MortgageIT. This company loaned money to people so they could buy houses. It was also a real estate investment trust. Doug Naidus was the chairman of the board and CEO of MortgageIT. It lent $33 billion in mortgage loans and was purchased by Deutsche Bank in 2007.

When his company was acquired, Doug Naidus started working for Deutsche Bank. He was the global head of residential lending and trading and managing director. He helped the bank’s executives manage through the Great Recession of 2007-2009, during which the value of real estate collapsed throughout the world. Doug Naidus focused during this time on the United Kingdom, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and countries in Latin America.

In March 2012, he became chairman of the board of directors of Deutsche Gulf Finance. This organization is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It provides residential loans that are in compliance with Sharia law. It enables families to buy their dream homes across the countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. He was in this position until December 2016.

In addition to his work at World Business Lenders and Greenstone Equity Partners, Doug Naidus works at Morgan Joseph TriArtisan Group LLC, where he is an operating executive. This company is in the merchant banking industry. It focuses on mergers and acquisitions services, private equity, and corporate financial consulting services. It was formed in January 2011 after Tri-Artisan Partners and Morgan Joseph merged.

He lives in the greater New York City area with his wife and three children. He enjoys performing martial arts and playing golf at New Jersey’s Bridge Golf Club.