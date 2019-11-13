The tech set up for work and at home is quite messy, and it’s all around the laptop, says John Schwartz, a climate reporter at New York Times. John uses a MacBook Pro, which he carries to and from work. The employer provides a dongle for phone charging as well as a substantial second monitor. Also, The Times gives him a tie in the backup drive. While at home, he conducts his research and writing in a chair rather than a desk, placing his laptop on the chair arm.

At work, his computer system is configured such that he views a stream of his favorite pictures on the big monitor. The technology we use can alter our emotions as readers in any direction, from being angry and sad to making us nervous. Given the circumstances, writing about weather change for a living isn’t precisely cheerful. John says that the stream of photographs is a steady lift, which brings him a slight torrent of pleasure during the day. Surprisingly, the same photos show up on his iPhone and Apple Watch. John seems troubled with why tech can’t bring us ecstasy along with all the anxiety. Many Apple fans tend to upgrade their tech annually. As a climate journalist and self-proclaimed Apple lover, John is asked whether this changes his consumption habits.

In response, John says he has been an Apple fan ever since purchasing his first apparatus in 1983. However, he never has had that the money to upgrade his machine annually. That kind of consumerism isn’t an Apple fan his type. Big tech has been blamed for the internet addiction that has been experienced all over the globe. Mr. Schwartz describes his way of living as a cheap one. John’s employer provides him with laptops; he doesn’t push for the greatest and up-to-date tech gadgets available in the US market. Though the climate and environmental costs of tech we use are stunning, he says that this can be minimized by repairing reselling or buying refurbished ones. He proposes firms such as the Dutch social enterprise for ethical sourcing.

When asked about the most exciting technology for monitoring climate change, Mr. Schwartz referred the interviewer to numerous websites. Outside his job, he is not obsessed with tech in his house, but he embraces his Apple Watch and Jabra earbuds and his iPhone camera. Governments are key players that can change how big companies affect us on a daily basis. Thus, the most crucial personal action is to vote for their principles and work contenders who favor these policies.