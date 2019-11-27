Roger H. Kimmel Biography- Education And Career

Roger H. Kimmel holds his lessons in a Boardroom; he is a lecturer at the School of Law in Virginia. Mr. Rodgers is currently a vice chairman at Rothschild Inc., before claiming his current position at Rothschild, Roger was one of the stakeholders at Latham & Watkins law firm in Los Angeles. His job description at the law firm entailed mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and capital markets. Roger received recognition by Chronicle Week as a reputable attorney in April 2019.

Roger H. Kimmel, for a long time, had an interest in investment banking, and this has sparked interest from public company M&A, individual committee representations, cross-border, complex shareholder issues, and contested and private equity transactions. Mr. Rogers has, over the years, gained extensive experience in corporate governance and expertise from his past role as a director and adviser.

He founded a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company, and he has worked for several public company boards in companies dealing with pharmaceuticals, software development, nutrition, motion picture production, and utility. Roger H. Kimmel works at Endo International after he took over from the founder Carol A. Ammon in May 2007 after her retirement. He is a non-executive chairman at the Endo International Plc.’s Board. He also holds a position at Endo as one of their committee members in the nominating and governance, and Audit and Compensation sector.

Roger H. Kimmel also holds positions at PG&E Corp as their director and also a committee member of the company’s Finance and Nominating Governance sector. At PG&E, Roger also holds the chairman position of the company’s Compliance and Public Policy Committee. From 2009 to 2015, Roger worked with a Board of Trustees at the University Of Virginia Law School, where he was a chairman of the board. At Riverdale Country School, Rodger worked as a director from 2010 to 2016.

At Chairmen’s Forum Inc., which is a peer exchange for Independent board leaders, Roger H. Kimmel was the appointed director. The company dealt with the discussion of the various issues that pertain to board leadership to establish good public company governance. Mr. Rogers has given a lecture at the Conference Board Centre, where he gave lessons on the required practices required to enhance board effectiveness in hard times. Roger has also given lectures on corporate governance in matters relating to Private Equity Transactions.

Mr. Roger has also given lectures at the Director’s Institute, focusing on the responsibility that directors have when dealing with Private Equity Firms. He has given several lecture points on the topic of ways that one can deal with activists and the corporate governance system. During his service at Endo, Roger has made about 15 trades of the company’s stock since 2014. Recently Rogers has traded 55,000 units of ENDP of $224, 950 worth of inventory in September 2019.

Mr. Kimmel has a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from George Washington University, and he also has graduated from the School of Law in Virginia. Rogers is currently 72 years old and resides in New York. He takes home a salary of $450,000 from Endo International Plc.