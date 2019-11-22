Reviewing The Utility Of Lumosity And Its Real, Verifiable Benefits

Real-world experience is thought by people far and wide to trump things like having completed programs in the world of academia, such as bachelor’s, master’s, and even doctoral programs. Although both hands-on experience and textbook learning have their benefits – they provide the most utility to people, in general, when combined – it’s impossible to readily apply what you’ve learned from academic settings without having racked up real-life experience.

For example, even if Joe, who regularly mows lawns but doesn’t know – not even in the slightest – the science behind a lawnmower works, that person will almost certainly be more skilled at mowing lawns than someone – assume his name is Lincoln, for example – who has studied the names of parts, how individual parts work to actually make lawnmowers run, and watched countless disassembly and assembly video walkthroughs.

Developing skills in video games, at least certain video games, that is, is thought by some to transfer over to the real world, though only in limited applications, even when those digitally-developed skills are different from the real-world applications they’re supposed to transfer over to.

Here’s one of the most widely-purported video game titles in terms of allegedly having such an effect

You probably remember commercials for Lumosity, which came both a downloadable program and a web-based application.

The manufacturers of Lumosity asserted to consumers that the application was capable of improving the following:

Reduce the likelihood of eventually developing neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, among others.

Hinder the rate at which natural declines in human memory develop, thereby helping people stay mentally younger for longer periods.

Boost regular users’ academic, occupational, and athletic performance all in one.

Roll back the impact of various serious, diagnosable, proven mental health disorders – including the likes of anxiety and PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder – on people who regularly played Lumosity.

What was Lumosity actually capable of, however?

Experts in the realm of mental health widely agree that regularly playing Lumosity with the intention of improving upon your ability to perform the various tasks asked of you within the game’s interface has real-world effects on maintaining your cognitive health. However, Lumosity should never be used by itself in the place of other tools, such as:

Regularly engaging in physical exercise.

Actively reading with the intention of retaining what you read on both a short-term and long-term basis.

Solving puzzles like the Rubik’s Cube and jigsaw puzzles.

Playing card and board games with the intention of developing strategies and improving upon them.

Making broad cognitive maintenance plans is made easy with Lumosity

In addition to providing benefits on a secondary or tertiary level in terms of maintaining cognitive health, Lumosity makes it easy to build comprehensive, holistic plans for keeping your mental function in solid shape.

Lumosity improvement could translate to other video games

Although improving in carrying out Lumosity’s various widgets isn’t always going to carry over to other video games, researchers have shown, in fact, that improving in Lumosity does often carry over to other video games.

The more similar video games are to Lumosity, the better the benefit transfers are, in general.