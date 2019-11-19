Opus Consulting Can Aid In The Adoption Of Blockchain

Opus Consulting is a payment solutions company. It ensures business payment systems in the following ways:

payment processing

card and account management

risk and fraud management

Ecommerce remains among the top industries demonstrating rapid innovative. In terms of the most exciting emerging technologies, blockchain may prove to trail only artificial intelligence. The transformative power of blockchain in the fintech sector is a growing consensus among financial experts. Many even believe that all stocks will one day be secured by a blockchain in some way.

There are many ways that Opus Consulting can help business with blockchain technology. The most obvious is in accepting payments (i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tether and EOS). Many of the top blockchains have their own advantages. For large purchases of a home, Bitcoin has been known to be the cryptocurrency of choice. On the other hand, Ethereum has become favored as an enterprise solutions for many corporations. Ripple has touted itself as a banking solution. Tether provides a stable payment currency. EOS is one of the newest cryptocurrencies with its own dedicated blockchain. It has proven itself as a scalable, developer friendly solution that might one day be a mechanism of choice for bringing new apps to market.

As becomes clear, Opus Consulting has it hands full. The company must excel at bridging the gaps that exist between banking and corporate institutions, as well as, small businesses and individual consumers. Blockchain technology has come a long way, but it is certainly not an industry that is readily compatible. Even when Apple and PC products determined the software that one would use, there was a sense of predictability when it came to payments. Today, Apple and PC products are more integrated than ever before. It will take a lot of work before the blockchain industry gets to that point. This ensures that the world will require much from payment solution companies like Opus Consulting.

The question a business will invariably ask is, do I really need to implement a blockchain-based payment solution? Those who do not specialize in payments might readily employ Opus Consulting services. However, cryptocurrencies are bound to bring hesitation. The big selling point of using emerging blockchain applications is in the transparency, security, and manipulation of data. Blockchain has demonstrated unparalleled promise in all of these areas.

Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency. This is the result of the many privacy issues that are now central to Congressional hearings. From the very first blockchain (Bitcoin) security has been integral to developing the technology. Most of the security issues associated with cryptocurrencies actually happened on the conventional databases of trading exchanges and not on a blockchain itself. Enterprise solutions tend to center excitement around what can be done with data once it’s on a blockchain. The logistical application that have already presented themselves are astonishing enough to transform entire company ledgers. How much more must be said than Amazon and IBM are dedicated to providing blockchain services?