Human Longevity Inc. — Leading-edge Science For Proactive Health Care

Human Longevity Inc. (HLI) is a venture started by founders Peter Diamandis and Craig Venter. The company was launched in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California. The idea behind Human Longevity Inc. is to build a database of all known human phenotypes and genotypes and then use the power of modern machine learning to devise new ways to combat diseases that are associated with aging.

A bit about the founders of Human Longevity Inc. Peter H. Diamandis (born May 20, 1961) is a physician and engineer who is perhaps best known as being the founder and Chairman of the X Prize Foundation, a non-profit organization that runs competitions designed to further technological advancements that can benefit humanity. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think.” John Craig Venter (born October 14, 1946) is a geneticist, biochemist and biotechnologist. He is well known as being one of the scientists responsible for coming up with the first draft of the human genome. He is the founder of The Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR) as well as Cetera Genomics.

Venter, Diamandis and the scientists at HLI have created the world’s most inclusive database of phenotypic data (defining physical traits) and sequenced genomes. The aim is to uncover new insights into the human biological makeup so as to transform healthcare into a proactive approach as opposed to reactive.

A bit about the science behind the efforts at Human Longevity Inc. (HLI). The genotype is the genetic makeup that supplies the code that makes us who we are. HLI has worked to sequence every letter in the entire genome code to better understand regulatory regions, gene modifiers and more. With this data and the use of high-powered machine learning technologies, HLI can assess underlying causes of human ailments such as heart disease and cancer. HLI takes their research a step further, to the phenotype. The phenotype is an expression of all the observable characteristics of a person, what makes you the unique individual you are. Combining studies of the genotype and phenotype, HLI provides unprecedented correlations of data that can yield proactive life and health decisions on an individual basis.

The scientists at Human Longevity Inc. would like you to ask yourself – how do you really know you are healthy? If you could have access to personalized data to help predict illness and to optimize your overall health, would this not be of great value? To address this, HLI has developed Health Nucleus CORE. This leading-edge technology combines full body imaging with complete genome sequencing to provide a personalized assessment of your past, present and potential future health.