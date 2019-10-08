Elizabeth Warren Continues to Attack Facebook

The presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren has been getting a lot of attention over the past several months. This is mainly due to the fact that she is taking on the biggest tech companies in the United States. She has said that she will try to break up companies like Facebook, Apple and Google if she is elected. Needless to say, this is something the big tech companies are not thrilled about. In fact, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees of his company that he would sue the federal government if Warren is elected president and tried to break up the social media giant. A recording of these comments by Zuckerberg was leaked to a news site.

It did not take long for the Warren campaign to start taking advantage of the comments by Zuckerberg. She immediately put out messages on social media bragging about the fact that the rich and powerful Zuckerberg was worried about her becoming president. However, Warren’s attacks against Facebook and Zuckerberg did not end there. Warren brought up the fact that Facebook has modified their policy regarding political ads. They will now allow politicians to post ads that make statements which have been proven to be untrue.

Warren made note of the fact that this policy change came very soon after a meeting between Zuckerberg and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. She finds it very odd that such a meeting would take place and then Facebook would make a policy change that would benefit Trump’s campaign. She openly asked to know what Trump and Zuckerberg talked about during the meeting. It is very unlikely that the topics that were discussed in that meeting will ever be made public. Warren is well aware of this. Her goal is to build distrust in Trump and Facebook.

It will be interesting to see if Facebook changes their policy pertaining to political ads again before the election next year. There is no question that the social media giant has a huge influence over the political info that people are exposed to. They could possibly sway the election depending on the way they allow political ads to be posted. Senator Warren is not the only problem that Facebook is facing these days. There is currently a massive investigation taking place right now into their possible anti-competitive business practices. The attorney generals from 40 states are involved.