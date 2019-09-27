The Applications of Gamification

Knowledge has become a fundamental component to take action in the right direction. If we can learn useful skills better and faster, we will get closer to our ideal situation in life, becoming more successful.

Today, we can solve thousands of different problems thanks to the Internet. Unfortunately, most people don’t use the right learning methods to assimilate the information that they need.

Thousands of Neuroscientists, programmers, and psychologists have been studying why we think the way we think. The most highlighted point of the research stage was Gamification: If digital distractions can make people work obsessively towards an objective, we could get the same result if we extrapolate that condition to our daily tasks.

What if we could select the engagement aspect of distractions and install it in our work routines? This discovery leads to extremely high increases in motivation and productivity. Here is how Gamification systems work.

What Is A Gamification Application

We usually perceive games as tools that help us to learn more by challenging our brains. Specifically, there are three conditions that trigger game addiction: immersion, progression systems, and social recognition.

In other words, we can design an application for our tasks that consider these three factors and expect notable changes in productivity and drive.

Immersion has a lot to do with psychology and marketing. How do most the most successful brands sell their products? They communicate the benefits and final experience. They will show the product with a video or an image, but they don’t mention the actual product in copy-writing.

When getting things done at work, it is important to add some features that make it feel different such as digital realities. You may include a digital currency or scoreboard that leads to a digital reward.

Progression Systems stand for the classic Level Up pattern. The problem with this strategy is that we create meaningless, artificial milestones to justify doing more work. Effective progression systems offer you prizes, privileges, and unexpected rewards as you increase your level.

Of course, your level exclusively depends on how much you work and what results you can produce.

Social Recognition is possibly the strongest element to trigger addiction to any activity. Because of new technologies, this feature has become easier to implement with social media and virtual realities. The point is to use competition to encourage people to give their best.