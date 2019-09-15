New Star Wars Game Will Be Available for Nintendo Switch

There have been many great Star Wars games over the years. Another one will soon be available that promises to be an instant classic and a great addition to the vast library of Star Wars games that are already on the market. The game will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. It will be called Jedi Order II: Jedi Outcast. The early reviews of Jedi Outcast have been very complimentary regarding its game play, story and graphics. The premise of the game does not follow a story that has been used in any of the previous Star Wars movies. Therefore, everything will be new to the people who play it.

LucasFilm has said that they will be releasing several new Star Wars games next year on all of the major video game consoles. However, they are adhering to their normal protocol by not talking about the details of the games until they are much closer to being released. Jedi Outcast has been praised as being one of the more entertaining Star Wars games that has been released over the past few years. There are many critics who have said it is very addictive and one of the best Star Wars video games in terms of the difficulty of the levels.

There are rumors that a new Star Wars game is being developed that will be based on the new “Rise of Skywalker” film. However, those rumors have not been confirmed as of yet. Jedi Outcast has the same sort of feel that some of the very early Star Wars game had. The characters move in The same ways as the earlier games. This makes many fans happy because it brings back fond memories for them.

Lucasfilm has talked about one of their new Star Wars game releases that is scheduled for the first half of 2020. It will be called Jedi Academy. It will basically be considered a sequel to Jedi Outcast. Some early screen shots of the game have been released and it looks very good. Jedi Academy will once again be available on the Nintendo Switch and the PS4. It is unclear if there will be versions of these games that will be available for the Xbox. Lucasfilm has not released any info about this. However, the odds are very good that this console will be included so that Xbox users won’t be excluded.