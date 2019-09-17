Many Fertility Apps Are Not Effective For Tracking Ovulation

Many women who are trying to conceive or prevent pregnancy use fertility apps. However, many fertility apps may not be effective. There was an Australian study done that showed that over half of fertility apps did not accurately track ovulation.

The researchers performed the study from December 2018 to February 2019. Four hundred women participated in the study. The researchers analyzed the 36 most popular fertility apps. They found that only 42.7 percent of the apps were able to predict the correct ovulation date. Only 17 percent of them estimated the due date of the baby. Additionally, many of the apps gave an inaccurate fertility window.

Samantha Costa was one of the researchers involved in the study. She stated that many of these apps do not provide scientific references for the claims that they make. In fact, only 10 percent of the apps provide scientific references.

Despite the fact that the apps may not be as effective as many people think, they are still one of the most popular health apps. They are the fourth-most popular health apps among adults. They are also used by many adolescents.

Samantha stated that 70 percent of the women who use the apps are going through some type of fertility treatment. They depend on the app to tell them when they are ovulating. People not only use these apps to track fertility and ovulation, but they may also use them as a form of contraception. That is why it is important for people to have reliable apps.

There are several things that you will need to look for in a fertility app. You should look for an app that asks for your cycle length. In order for you to get the most out of the app, you will also have to provide accurate information.

Kathleen McNamee is a fertility expert who works for Monash University. She stated that although it can be risky to rely on an app for family planning, some of these apps are just as good as the pill.