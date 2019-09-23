Kisling, Nestico & Redick Wins Webby Award for Website Excellence

Ohio-based personal injury firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick is well known for its commitment to delivering award-winning legal justice to Ohio communities. Recently, the firm received a new honor when its website was voted one of the world’s best legal websites during the 23rd annual Webby Awards. The firm received an “honoree” title in the international legal category.

The awards, known as “the Webbys” for short, have been described by The New York Times as “The internet’s highest honor.” There are seven categories of Webby Awards, including websites, media and public relations; mobile, voice, and apps; social media; podcasts; games; and video advertising. This year’s competition drew over 13,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and 70 countries across the globe. Only 20 percent of entrants receive an honoree title, and KNR was among this elite group.

The awards were founded by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences in 1996, and Webby entrants are judged by over 2,000 industry insiders, including top web experts, business leaders, and creative visionaries. Recent Webby judges have included HBO’s Digital Chief Diane Tryneski, Google’s Head of Conversation Design Cathy Pearl, and GE’s Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff. In addition, editors from Wired, Fast Company, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times have judged.

During the Webby Awards scoring process, websites are evaluated not only on the overall experience for users but also on excellence in content, structure and navigation, visual design, functionality, and interactivity. Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, said in a press release that “Honorees like KNR are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the internet.” She described the award as “an incredible achievement.”

Why Legal Websites are More Important than Ever to Accident Victims

The internet is typically one of the first places consumers go after being injured in an accident. According to Clio’s 2017 Legal Trends Report, 37 percent of consumers first seek legal help through online research. People in search of assistance after an accident need not only clear and accurate information but also ways to promptly and easily get legal guidance. An information-rich and navigable website can be immensely useful to victims in the stressful days and weeks following an accident, and KNR has made it a priority to make the process of using its website as stress free as possible.

In a press release after the Webby Awards, managing partner Rob Nestico emphasized the importance of legal websites to accident victims. “A website is often your first impression and one of the first places potential clients go when researching a law firm,” he said. “We take pride in making sure our website is easy to navigate and answers all the questions they may have or should have in this process.”

Kisling, Nestico & Redick designed its site with the understanding that when all areas of a website work together seamlessly, it creates a better and simpler experience for accident victims seeking legal help. The website highlights the firm’s commitment to providing Ohio accident victims with thorough, easy-to-understand information and convenient ways to access legal support. It also demonstrates the firm’s dedication to educating the general public about important safety issues and ways to prevent accidents.

A Look Inside the KNR Website

The Kisling, Nestico & Redick website features hundreds of pages of useful content covering a wide range of personal injury topics that are valuable to local Ohio citizens. From articles with tips for staying safe during boating season to warnings about car seats that could cause personal injuries to kids, the website content focuses on topics to protect consumers. The extensive content library also features well-written and easy-to-access information that answers common legal questions, including how the filing process works, options for pursuing compensation, and the types of compensation clients may be entitled to. The in-depth nature of the content speaks to the firm’s high level of knowledge and credibility and its dedication to educating consumers and making complicated legal processes understandable.

While the wealth of useful content is a crucial aspect of the site, its design also sets the firm apart by giving consumers an insider’s view of what differentiates KNR from other personal injury firms. Kisling, Nestico & Redick has long been lauded for its dedication to supporting the communities of which it is a part, and the website highlights this commitment. A News and Updates slider on the homepage features links describing many of KNR’s community initiatives, including its Stop Distracted Driving Scholarship and KNR Cares About Kids Campaign.

The website is also easy to navigate because it utilizes the latest technology to connect with visitors. A video testimonial from a client whose son was injured in an accident reveals what the process of working with the firm was like for her and how KNR helped her easily resolve her case so that her son could quickly get the treatment he needed. Easy-to-use contact forms and visible phone numbers on the homepage allow consumers to quickly and easily contact the firm to get help, while chat functionality provides yet another way to instantly connect.

The Kisling, Nestico & Redick website provides visitors with everything they need after an accident, and the firm is incredibly honored that the Webby Awards has recognized its commitment to provide Ohio citizens with essential and accessible legal help.

Kisling, Nestico & Redick: A History of Community Support

With over 30 attorneys and 100 support staff serving 11 Ohio locations, Kisling, Nestico & Redick is not only one of the state’s largest personal injury firms but also among the fastest growing. Founded in 2005, KNR has recovered more than $450 million for personal injury clients over the years.

The firm’s vision was largely shaped by Nestico, who sustained serious injuries in a car accident when a driver ran a stop sign. At the time of the accident, Nestico was just 15 years old and the child of Italian immigrants who did not speak English. He clearly remembers how difficult it was for his parents to deal with big insurance companies that tried to take advantage of them. His legal career has been dedicated to fighting for victims of these companies and helping families receive the best possible outcome for their personal injury cases.

Giving back to Ohio communities has always been a part of Kisling, Nestico & Redick’s culture. In 2019, the firm participated in the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump to raise money for the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. Its $5,000 Stop Distracted Driving Scholarship is awarded to a high school student with the best proposal to decrease distracted driving among their peers. The firm has also fought to reduce personal injuries in Ohio by donating 500 bike helmets to kids through local YMCA branches. Over the years, the KNR team has raised more than $300,000 for charitable organizations across the state of Ohio.

Throughout the legal community, Kisling, Nestico & Redick is highly respected for its commitment to client and community advocacy. Because many Kisling, Nestico & Redick staff members worked for insurance companies prior to beginning careers fighting for plaintiffs’ rights, they have a deep understanding of insurance companies’ tactics and are able to leverage this information to benefit their clients. Kisling, Nestico & Redick’s exceptional track record has placed many of its attorneys on prestigious industry lists.

If you have been injured in an accident, the team at Kisling, Nestico & Redick is here to help. Accidents often result in severe financial difficulties, and Kisling, Nestico & Redick can help you during this stressful time by recovering fair compensation from the party responsible and providing the best possible outcome for your case.

