Jeff Bezos Announces Plan To Get Amazon To Reach One Of The Paris Agreement’s Most Substantial Goals 10 Years Ahead Of Schedule

We’ve all heard about how the environment is deteriorating on several levels and capacities. Although such decay is unarguably advancing, according to the overwhelming majority of peer-reviewed academic studies. Once such deterioration accumulates to a substantial-enough level, a snowball effect will likely come into play, causing the Earth’s natural balance to be forcefully shifted out of swing. In other words, when it rains, it’s going to pour. Fortunately, it’s not like the environment is too far gone to repair. Humanity will certainly be able to reverse tons of climate change that has already taken place, though it’s not going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination. In order for such goals to be reached, the world’s largest businesses will all need to hop on board the S. S. Fix-Em-Up. Many of the largest corporations’ leading decision-makers are ramping up their dedication to environment-related corporate social responsibility. Jeff Bezos, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, one of the most prominent web-based retailers in the world, shared with the world earlier today, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, that he will soon be implementing big-time changes to the company’s operations in order to cross out the company’s carbon footprint by 2040. Bezos’ plan is formally known as The Climate Pledge and is such a big deal because it will meet one of the Paris Agreement’s most important goals a full decade before schedule. Although no other companies have adhered to Jeff Bezos’ wide-open, public request to hop on board The Climate Pledge, it’s fairly likely that at least a few similarly large companies will fulfill Bezos’ request. Earlier today, Bezos said that he had not yet started on his campaign to communicate with dozens of other major businesses’ chief executive officers in an attempt to bring them on board The Climate Pledge. The e-commerce CEO will immediately begin the campaign, though it’s not slated to be open to the public eye, with such planned conversations expected to take place behind closed doors. One portion of The Climate Pledge involves planting trees in deforested areas of Planet Earth to the tune of a $100 million investment. Another part of the plan is to gradually phase out the use of delivery and transport vehicles that burn diesel fuel, a popular fossil fuel that has a negative impact on the environment, by ordering a whopping 100,000 electric-powered delivery vans.