Ford And GM Work To Outpace Tesla In Electric Vehicle Race

There was a time not long ago when General Motors and Ford Motor Co both depended on large pickup trucks to generate the lion’s share of their profits. These trucks used large combustion engines to propel them.

But now, both GM and Ford have embarked on a high-stakes race to produce radically changed models to replace these products. One new wrinkle both companies are developing is the replacement of the petroleum-fueled engines that now power their top-selling products with battery-powered alternatives. The development is an attempt to fight off the move Tesla is making in the market.

Bill Ford, the chairman of Ford, believes this is a watershed moment for the industry. Ford says the company will introduce a Ford Battery Series to replace their most popular F-150 truck for interested consumers. The chairman has not spoken much about the design of the Batter Series but says the trucks will possess load space under the hood in addition to the normal space that is available in the bed of the truck.

Ford went on to say the new F-Battery Series could make a great work truck with the added space available.

Ford is based in Dearborn, Michigan and says it has committed more than $11 billion to get its electric vehicle series up and running by 2022. The series will include 16 fully electric options.

Ford and General Motors have another reason to invest in electric pickup trucks. Despite the fact that many analysts believe that the electric vehicle market may not grow past a small niche, there is the possibility that electric vehicle sales may benefit the companies in California where emissions standards are more rigorous than in other states.

The Trump Administration is presently battling with California over these standards but the companies can prepare themselves for the possibility California may prevail in the legal battle by developing electronic vehicle options.

There is also the possibility that government organizations and large corporations can begin to see the use of electric vehicles as a demonstration of their own commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, vowed three years ago to attack the auto industry with an electric pickup truck. The company is expected to unveil its prototype this year and make the truck available to the public in 2020.

Mary Barra is the chief executive of General Motors. She says the company is investing $8 billion in self-driving and electric automobiles. The company plans to provide consumers with 20 electric vehicle options in 2023.