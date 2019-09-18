Facebook tightens the noose on bad content with a ‘Supreme Court’

Facebook has issued new guidelines intending to streamline its bid to achieve content moderation. The company, on Tuesday, rolled out its new flagship oversight board to serve the crucial role of providing guidelines and resolving any disputes relating to content sharing. The board is expected to mitigate and amicably resolve any disputes between the social media platform users and the Facebook Company in cases where their content is flagged.

The ‘Supreme Court’ type of arrangement has been in the making since April of last year, when Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, expressed interest in ensuring that fairness was upheld as far as content regulation is concerned. On Tuesday, the company said that it is expected to constitute an independent board of up to 40 members who will serve three-year terms in a row.

Diversity within the board is expected to be observed across different lines, including gender, age, and profession. According to the board’s internal organization, decisions are expected to be made by a panel of five members derived from the oversight board. Also, the minimum constitution of the board to executive functions is expected to be 11 members.

The company has previously come under fire and scrutiny from lawmakers who accused it of condoning ideological bias as far as content regulation is concerned. In particular, conservative lawmakers last year observed that content moderators in Facebook used inaccurate and outdated regulations and guidelines to enforce content moderation.

Although other companies have also been on the limelight before as far as content regulation is concerned, Facebook has caused much of a concern even as the platform has been maliciously used for extreme political ideologies before.

A well-constituted board is expected to take effect in January of next year. The board is expected to put much priority on working on cases of severely intolerable content with a huge scale of distribution nationally and globally.

The selection process of the panelists will involve conducting background checks and vetting for potential conflicts of interest. To ensure that the arrangement becomes a long-term ideology, the company is expected to assimilate the panelists as trustees of the company.

Once correctly instituted and running, the oversight body is expected to become an independent entity within the company. To ensure fairness, Facebook is expected to open itself for scrutiny as far as the content regulation process is concerned. Members of the public may also have a say when it comes to the kind of policies used to regulate controversial content on the social media platform.