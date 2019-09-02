Facebook & Neuralink Working On Brain-Reading Technology

According to the last news, neuroscience researchers have managed to decode thoughts by using brain-activity recording software. Expressly, these devices can now recognize any word that we think of in our brain in real-time.

This discovery is a small milestone of what composes the Neuralink project of fusing the human brain with the AI as an attempt to prepare humanity for the technological singularity. We expect that most people will not get over how quickly technology will permanently change our reality.

In fact, Facebook and Neuralink have started to consider the possible moral implications of the initiative as they cooperate to move the project forward. When perceiving AI fusion as the most convenient solution for future problems, there are some major problems to prevent.

A Progressive Technology Implantation In Society By 2039

Even though it is expected to produce a massive disruption, AI will be pretty limited at first unless further moral decisions are studied. The current applications of AI fusion are about work automation and predictive healthcare, which are accepted purposes for research.

Within the next twenty years, however, AI technology will naturally spread exponentially due to its competitive advantages, which also creates the privacy dilemma. Most tech scientists are concerned about how AI involves eliminating our privacy completely.

There are so many applications that top companies discover every day. The large consequences that technology can produce make it clear: the world cannot only depend on technology to evolve. As neuroscientists make progress, problems appear in the same proportion to new discoveries.

Remember than any artificial program can be modified, regardless of its security. Today, our cybernetic legal codes are not strong enough to prevent problems from appearing. If technology evolves faster than our security measures do, how could we expect from those innovations to be beneficial?

The Problem With Mental Integrity

Even though AI fusion was originally fundamental for “monitoring purposes”, brain tracking itself involves its modification in the future. Instant learning, thought implantation or mind-reading will no longer be science fiction. Are we prepared enough to face a digital intelligence that evolves exponentially?

Some people believe that the work made by Facebook and Neuralink will have a similar impact to the iPhone launch, just hundreds of times more intense. It is a movement hard to avoid or reverse, and this tech discovery inevitably leads to a law expansion.