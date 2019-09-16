Deliveries From Amazon Have Come Under Fire

One of the main reasons why Amazon has become one of the biggest companies in the world is the fact that they can deliver items to their customers very quickly. They recently changed their Amazon Prime delivery time to one day. It used to be two days. Needless to say, consumers are thrilled with the speedy deliveries. People have flocked to Amazon to get their purchases delivered to them much faster than other online retailers can do it. However, the people who have to make those deliveries are under a lot of pressure to meet their deadlines. It is because of this that the entire Amazon delivery network is now being scrutinized.

The United States Senate is taking a very close look at what Amazon is asking their warehouse workers and delivery drivers to do. They want to be sure that Amazon is adhering to all of the labor laws when it comes to giving their employees required breaks. The Senate also wants to be sure that Amazon is not placing unreasonable demands on third-party vendors and delivery contractors. Amazon might be fined if it is found that they have not been in compliance with laws that relate to employee safety. It is believed that Amazon will often force their employees to skip safety protocols in favor of getting tasks done faster.

This is not the first time that Amazon has been under the microscope where their labor practices are concerned. There have been many members of the media who have wanted the federal government to look into the labor practices of Amazon. The company is the biggest online retailer in the United States. One of the reasons it became so successful is because the company is always pushing its employees to meet quotes and deadlines.

It remains to be seen if the Senate will find that Amazon has committed any violations. There is no doubt that Amazon is asking a lot of their employees and putting a lot of pressure on them. However, nobody is forcing these people to work there. That is a very important fact that must not be forgotten. Amazon defends itself by saying that their wages are very high and they also offer good benefits packages to their full-time staff. However, that might not be enough if the Senate discovers that Amazon has been pushing their workers harder than they are allowed to by law.