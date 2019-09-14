Big Tech Companies Involved in Antitrust Probe

The four biggest tech companies in the United States are the subject of a large antitrust probe that is being launched by the House Judiciary Committee. The purpose of the investigation is to find out is these massive companies were doing things to hurt average consumers or their competitors. There are many issues that are being looking into. For example, Amazon got a lot of publicity when they bought the very popular grocery store chain called Whole Foods. This acquisition is being looked into to make sure that everything was legal. Google will also be investigated to find out if the way that they rank the results to various searches is fair and honest.

The politicians who are in charge of the antitrust probe are requesting a large number of documents from the people who run the companies. This includes many of their personal communications. Needless to say, these people are not thrilled about having to turn over this info. However, they have no choice. The four big tech companies that are involved in this antitrust probe are Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. All four of these companies have been accused at various times of doing shady and underhanded things in order to get ahead of the companies that compete with them.

It is impossible to get as big as these companies and do everything honestly. Congress is concerned that these companies have become so huge that it is almost impossible to use online resources without relying on the services that these four companies provide. Therefore, they want to have a better understanding about how all of these companies are using their vast power. Then the House Judiciary Committee will be able to figure out the best way to deal with these companies if action needs to be taken.

None of the four companies agreed to talk to the media about the current antitrust probe. This is not surprising when you think about the seriousness of the situation. There are very big implications for each company if Congress finds that they have been involved in actions that are anti-competitive. Facebook has been accused of identifying companies that could be a threat and buying them. The company has made a habit of buying companies that provide similar services. Their acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp made major headlines. Many people think that they now have a monopoly. However, Facebook execs deny this.