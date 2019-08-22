The Chicago Tribune Conducts Study To See How Much Radiation Some Of The Most Popular Smartphone Models Actually Put Out

Cellphones have long been known to emit radio frequency radiation when used. The same holds true with smartphones, though researchers have consistently agreed over the years that the amount of radiation that these devices put out is far too low to cause any damage to the people who use them, even if they use them several hours a day or longer.

Just yesterday, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, the Chicago Tribune published its own study that tested the levels of radio frequency radiation emitted by some of the most popular smartphones that are currently on the United States market.

The iPhone 7, one of the best-selling smartphones of all-time, was gauged as pumping out more radiation than what the legal safety limit prescribes. The amount of radiation put out by the iPhone 7, according to tests conducted by the Chicago Tribune, was more than twice the level that Apple reported to United States federal regulatory bodies before the iPhone 7 was released in Sept. 2016.

The United States Federal Communications Commission, the federal agency responsible for overseeing everything that’s related to communications within the country, including telecommunications, outlines that all cellphones it has approved for sale must not put out more radiation than its maximum allowable exposure limit. With this rule in mind, it’s abundantly clear that Apple broke the rules outlined by the Federal Communications Commission.

In order to make sure that the Chicago Tribune didn’t simply test a malfunctioning or anomalous iPhone 7, the well-known news agency tested three additional phones after it got done with its first test. Each of the three iPhone 7s were brand-new and charged to full power. Each of these three phones’ radio frequency radiation levels tested above the exposure limit outlined by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

In total, the publication ended up testing 11 models of popular smartphones that were manufactured by four companies. The tests collectively made up one of the most extensive independent, third-party investigations into how smartphones actually perform as compared to how they were advertised as performing.

Now, Americans are left concerned about whether smartphones and cellphones, though not nearly as popular as their smart counterparts, are as safe as they’re advertised as being. Manufacturers must meet the various safety standards outlined by government agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission, which makes consumers feel safer about the products they’re using.