Sega Returns to Its Roots

The Sega of today seems to be in a pretty good position. Even when it was doing badly financially, it made some great acquisitions. Sega gained “Creative Assembly” and “Sports Interactive” during the mid-’00s, followed by “Relic Entertainment,” “Amplitude Studios” and “Two Point” in the ’10s.

While those other companies have certainly helped Sega maintain some level of relevance in the gaming sector, having Atlus as a subsidiary means that Sega enjoys profits from the lucrative “Persona” spin-off series of “Shin Megami Tensei.” Sega also controls, “RGG division,” a company responsible for the “Yakuza” franchise.

While new blood has Sega relevant, its own properties are another story. “Sonic Team” used to be one of Sega’s premiere divisions, yet now produces mediocre content. AM2, a division that was born out of the arcade industry, responsible for titles like “OutRun,” “Shenmue” and “Virtua Fighter,” has been relegated to churning out “Project Diva” rhythm games and several Japan-exclusive titles.

Sega now seems primed to revitalize its existing divisions and IPs. Christian Whitehead was an established member of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” fanbase and was given the chance to make an official Sonic game, that game was “Sonic Mania.” Sonic Mania came out shortly before Sonic Team’s “Sonic Forces” and blew the latter title out of the water. Much of Sonic Mania’s financial success can be attributed to acknowledging Sega’s past instead of trying to sell something brand new.

Sonic Mania’s outstanding success seemed to be a wake-up call for Sega. While its current slate of impending titles include Yakuza, Total War and the usual “Mario * Sonic at the Olympics,” it seems that Sega is reviving some long-dormant titles loved by fans.