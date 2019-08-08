New Research Indicates That Apple And Eli Lilly Workers Will Be Figuring Out How Popular Consumer Tech Gadgets Can Be Used In The Early Detection Of Brain Disorders

Modern medicine has done great things for the advancement of humanity. Take, for example, the fact that the average human lives anywhere from 35 to 40 years longer today than he used to at the turn of the 20th century.

Technology, outside of medicine, has also done countless great things, such as given us the ability to answer virtually any question within seconds from virtually anywhere on planet Earth, at least as long as you have a working smartphone with either wireless Internet access or sufficient data to burn through and you’re close enough to one or more working cellphone signal towers.

When modern medicine and technology are put together, our lives are greatly benefited. Take, for example, a combination of these two fields of technology in which the early warning signs of dementia could be discovered by simply browsing people’s Internet browsing habits and social media posting behavior, just to name two of the variety of things that researchers will look at in determining whether people are in the early stages of developing dementia, one of the most popular neurodegenerative disorders in today’s world.

Earlier this week, a piece of research was published in conjunction by Eli Lilly, a prominent healthcare company, and Apple, one of the world’s leading tech companies, that revealed that the two entities are in the early stages of a series of studies that will find out ways to figure out if people are at risk of the imminent development of brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia or if they’ve already got such disorders but they simply haven’t been detected by physicians yet.

Although physicians have tools to detect these brain issues, many people don’t get tested for them early enough to do anything about it. As such, Apple and Eli Lilly plan on being able to help people intervene earlier in their dealings with such disease through the power of “popular consumer gadgets” such as iPhones, other smartphones, Apple Watches, and more.

Evidation, a healthcare tech company, is also involved in the studies between Apple and Eli Lilly. The aforementioned research named five members of Evidation, five people working for Eli Lilly, and five current employees of the tech giant Apple. It’s not immediately clear how long these 15 people will be working with one another to figure out whether Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders can be detected with the help of popular consumer gadgets, though it’s likely that they will work alongside one another for at least the next few years.