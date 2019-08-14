Midwest Experiences Uptick In Severe Respiratory System Hospitalizations Linked To Vaping

Tobacco has long been used by humans recreationally, religiously, socially, and even medicinally, though the last use isn’t seen too often today now that we know tobacco use is so closely linked to increased risks of health problems, including cancer.

The plant, which is most commonly consumed via combustion, or through the inhalation of the smoke it creates, is found most often in the form of pre-rolled cigarettes. People who use tobacco every day actually aren’t addicted to the tobacco itself, but rather to the nicotine, a stimulant, that it contains.

Research has widely shown that nicotine isn’t harmful to the human body, or, if it is, in fact, harmful, it doesn’t hurt people much more than anything else we consume or are exposed to each and every day.

Although it’s obvious that not consuming tobacco in the first place would be the most healthy option for humans as opposed to using the drug, promoting abstinence simply isn’t very effective as the sole form of dealing with issues caused by regular tobacco use or simple secondhand exposure to tobacco smoke. Rather, as a form of harm reduction, an ideology that’s readily been adopted by some forward-thinking health professionals and public health-related government agencies, people are being pushed to move toward vaping.

Vaping, if you don’t already know, is short for vaporizing, in which water vapor is inhaled just in the same way smoke is. Water vapor, however, is much safer for humans to welcome into their lungs than smoke is.

As a means of quitting smoking tobacco, tons of Americans have welcomed vaping solutions that contain nicotine over the past decade, with the practice of vaping becoming more and more popular and socially acceptable in recent years. Although there’s no way to know just yet if vaporizing solutions that contain nicotine is safer than smoking, medical professionals almost all agree that vaping solutions that contain nicotine is many times safer than smoking tobacco.

According to several state-level public health agencies across the midwestern United States, a total of 22 patients have been accepted into hospitals for severe respiratory issues, all of which have been tied to vaping.

The Illinois Department of Public Health put out a warning to state residents a few days ago that vaping was related to six such hospitalizations in the state, in addition to five other similar cases that are thought to be vaping-related but haven’t been confirmed as such.