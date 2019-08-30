Brandless Moringa Powder – A Superfood From India

Brandless Organic Moringa Powder is a highly nutritious green superfood made from the ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. While native to India, moringa is cultivated in many tropical and subtropical regions including Africa, Asia, Central America, and South America.

As a food, Brandless Organic Moringa Powder is an absolute powerhouse containing exceptionally high levels of vitamins and minerals, especially calcium (more than milk), iron (twenty-five times more than spinach), potassium vitamin A (about ten times more than carrots), and vitamin C (more than oranges). Moringa is also exceptionally high in protein, with seventy percent of its dry weight being protein, twenty-eight percent of this constituting the essentially amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize on its own. In fact, moringa has about four times more protein than eggs!

NASA has declared the moringa plant the “Plant Of the Millennium” because it contains all the nutrients the human body requires to stay alive and even thrive. This means that the moringa plant would be a top candidate to cultivate should we humans need to colonize other planets in the future. This also means that Brandless Organic Moringa Powder is the ideal food to put in your backpack if you’re going camping or hiking in the wilderness as it would be a great survival food should you get lost. It also packs a powerful nutrient punch for how lightweight this powdered food is.

Moringa is often referred to as “The Miracle Tree” because of its use in Ayurvedic medicine to treat diabetes, infections, digestive disorders, and many other diseases. Modern science has shown that moringa contains niazimicin and other bioactive polyphenols that can actually suppress the growth of cancer cells! One study found that moringa suppressed the proliferation of cancerous A549 lung cells. This is very promising since lung cancer is one of the most difficult cancers to treat.

Brandless Organic Moringa Powder is 100 percent pure moringa powder and is sold in eight oz bags for only $6.00. This is about one-third the price of other organic moringa powders. Each bag of Brandless Organic Moringa Powder contains fifty-seven servings, two teaspoons each, so one bag would last almost two months if you added a single serving to your morning breakfast. If you do the math, you’ll see that each serving only costs about ten and a half cents! To say Brandless Organic Moringa Powder would be an economical way to boost your health would be an understatement!

Another major benefit to adding moringa powder to your diet is how versatile it is. You can easily mix it into breakfast shakes and smoothies. It tastes good in hot oatmeal and other hot breakfast cereals. Brandless Organic Moringa Powder mixes well with yogurt and you can add it to soups, beans, casseroles, stir-fries, and salad dressings (puts new meaning in “Green Goddess” salad dressing). You could even add it to your mayonnaise to make a green spread for your sandwiches! You can also simply mix it into a glass of juice, coffee, or water.

If you’re a Dr. Seuss fan, you can mix moringa powder into your scrambled eggs to make the infamous “green eggs and ham” breakfast. This would be a fun and sneaky way to get your kids to beg for this superfood! Brandless has posted to their blog a recipe for moringa powder dusted chocolate balls, complete with video instructions, that would surely be a hit for the entire family and foodie friends you may be entertaining.