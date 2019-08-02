How Bernardo Chua Channeled His Passion Into A Coffee Empire

A native of the Philippines, Bernardo Chua is a multilevel marketing executive who has gained notoriety by passing on age old family traditions to the global nutrition supplement market. His claim to fame comes from his research and development on the many medicinal uses of the ganoderma mushroom – an herb he was familiar with thanks to the wisdom of his Chinese grandparents. This polypore mushroom can be found growing on trees, logs, and wood around the world and has been highly valued in China and other Asian countries for centuries thanks to its medicinal properties. Mr. Chua’s success popularizing applications for the ganoderma mushroom can be traced back to his dream as a young man: becoming a medical doctor; he aspired to help people live long and healthy lives. Although his aspiration of becoming a medical doctor was never realized, Mr. Chua followed his passion for herbal medicine and helping others through his professional career.

After graduating from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines with a Bachelor of Science, Mr. Chua started his professional career working as a purchasing manager in his family’s garment manufacturing plant. The whole family was involved in the operation, and as the youngest of 14 siblings, Mr. Chua felt the pressures of following in the footsteps of so many before him. After dedicating time to helping support the family operation, he was met with a desire to venture out, and he took an opportunity to manage a local Filipino travel agency. Chua’s managerial skills began to manifest, and he helped expand the travel agency’s offices throughout Southeast Asia.

His success expanding the travel agency’s business and his knowledge of herbal medicine put him on the map in the supplement industry. Soon, he was asked to manage the direct selling company Gano Excel, which happened to be opening a regional office in the Philippines. As a self-made expert on traditional Chinese herbal remedies, Mr. Chua was hired by Gano Excel to promote ganoderma-infused coffee, teas, and other supplements. With hard work, determination, and the help of his dedicated team, he successfully increased market share of Gano Excel and helped to grow its presence in Asia. As a result, when the company decided to expand to North America, Mr. Chua was chosen to manage the Canadian branch of Gano Excel’s business. The timing was perfect for Mr. Chua; political unrest in the Philippines was beginning to cause concerns for him and his family.

After six years living in Canada, he decided to take his knowledge of sales, marketing, and herbal medicine and start his own company. Bolstered by the support of his family, business colleagues, and distributors, Mr. Chua founded ORGANO Gold in 2008. Over the last decade, he has used his success as one of the top names in the direct sales industry to introduce people around the world to the many health benefits of the ganoderma mushroom, which can be enjoyed through a range of products, including coffee, teas, and herbal supplements.

His role in two very successful companies, Gano Excel and his own ORGANO Gold, have given Chua a strategic edge in the industry. Mr. Chua played an integral role in bringing the ganoderma mushroom to the lucrative North American market and was one of the first to market the herb successfully in combination with other products like coffee and tea outside of the Southeast Asian market. When setting up his own business model for ORGANO Gold, he drew on this experience and leveraged the knowledge he built while working in direct sales. It paved the way for him to quickly grow his business and create enough momentum in the industry to take the company global. Mr. Chua firmly believes that direct sales is the surest path to success in his line of business.

Professional Accomplishments

Bernardo Chua is renowned for becoming one of the most successful businessmen in Southeast Asia. Over the course of his career, Mr. Chua has been recognized by the industry on many occasions, earning several awards and accolades. One of the most prestigious awards he has earned is the Dangal Bayan Award for Business and Industry from the Joint 22nd Annual People’s Choice and National Consumers Quality Awards in 2014. ORGANO Gold has also been recognized by the National Shoppers Choice as the top direct selling company in the food supplements industry. Mr. Chua has also been honored with the Direct Sales Company of the Year award on five separate occasions.

Mr. Chua is an enthralling conversationalist, and with his lifelong aspiration to help people live healthier lives, he seems born for the role of marketing his products. Mr. Chua has become a successful entrepreneur who rose from the position of small-time employee in the Philippines to that of a global businessman. He applied his knowledge and outstanding business strategies to turn his company ORGANO Gold into the innovative pioneer that it is today.

The ORGANO Gold Brand

When he first struck out on his own in 2008, Mr. Chua saw a niche where he could create a company that might harness and realize the potential of ganoderma products. He put his marketing expertise to the test when he founded ORGANO Gold in Vancouver, British Columbia. His small start-up company, which began with only three employees, has evolved into a multi-million dollar industry in more than 35 countries and is responsible for thousands of employees and independent distributors around the world. After witnessing the success ganoderma products found in Asian markets, Mr. Chua naturally foresaw the value of introducing these incredible herbal remedies to the Western world.

“I’m continually inspired as individuals approach me to share their stories of the ways that ORGANO Gold has changed their lives. I love to hear about our Distributors’ successes and the ways that our company has positively impacted their lives. It is these stories – these testimonials – that tell me that we have reached our ultimate goal.”

Over the past five years, as the Chief Executive Officer of ORGANO Gold, Mr. Chua has not only accomplished what he set out to do; he has grown the company into the 55th largest direct selling company in the world. Mr. Chua personally developed the market for this type of Chinese herbal remedy and has spent years educating the people about the myriad benefits this herb holds and can bring to the lives of others. Education has remained a central focus for Mr. Chua because it builds trust among distributors and consumers by reassuring them of the quality and integrity that the brand promises. This trust has helped ORGANO Gold expand its business to over one million distributors around the world. Mr. Chua continues to guide the company’s focus by continuously developing new ways to stay ahead of the competition; his commitment and passion drive the company’s continued success. He is a firm believer that basing the company headquarters in Canada, a country known for its strict guidelines for products and businesses, earns ORGANO Gold additional integrity. Customers are reassured knowing that the products are thoroughly tested and checked before being shipped.

Chua invests a great deal of time and money educating people about the medicinal benefits of the ganoderma mushroom. Mr. Chua also works closely with reputable farmers to grow the highest quality organic ganoderma mushrooms possible.

ORGANO Gold Coffee

ORGANO Gold started off as a coffee company whose mission was to further enhance the existing health benefits of coffee while producing some of the best quality java on the market. It would fulfill this vision by incorporating ganoderma mushrooms into its blends. Drinking coffee the old-fashioned way has its health benefits, but ORGANO Gold wanted to incorporate research to create products that are even more beneficial. They expanded their product line to include products like shampoo infused with coffee beans, which helps reduce hair breakage. They created skin care products that take advantage of the antioxidants in coffee to reduce inflammation. It didn’t take long for him to create a market for this healthier alternative – beverage drinkers everywhere have improved their lives by discovering greater levels of wellness, balance, and prosperity. Beyond the line of nutritious ganoderma-infused coffees, ORGANO Gold produces teas and other ingestible products.

Grapeseed Oil Supplements

ORGANO Gold remains on the cutting edge of health trends and has pushed the bar further with their latest herbal supplement: grapeseed oil extract. ORGANO Gold keeps up to date on cutting edge research so that it can evolve with the latest news in health and science. As researchers continue to learn more about the human body and how it functions, ORGANO Gold is innovating new ways to get the human body functioning at its highest level. Professional and amateur athletes alike are constantly seeking out new sources of healthy energy, and Mr. Chua is betting that grapeseed oil is the next big thing, which is why ORGANO Gold is one of the largest manufacturers of Grapeseed oil supplements.

The humble grape originated in the Mediterranean and Southwest Asia and spread to other parts of the world, including the Americas and Europe. We recognize the green, red and purple colored fruits from the grocery store or our favorite wine. Each grape in a cluster holds approximately three seeds, and both the fruit and its seeds contain many nutrients that are beneficial to human health.

Grapeseed oil extract is extremely rich in a certain chemical compound known as a Procyanidolic Oligomer that can be extracted from the grape seeds. This water-soluble chemical is a powerful antioxidant that many believe is more useful than Vitamins C and E. Not to mention, it assists the body with containing free radicals. Some of the other beneficial compounds found in grapeseed oil extract include resveratrol, flavonoids, Vitamin E, and Linoleic Acid. Grapeseed oil extract can be used in many ways to treat health conditions that affect people around the world.

The Vitamin E found in grapeseed oil extract stimulates the production of white blood cells in the body, which helps to fight off bacteria, foreign objects, and cancer-causing cells; essentially, ingesting the oil strengthens the immune system.

Grapeseed oil extract also contains huge quantities of antioxidants, which your body uses to help fight cancer and disease-causing free radicals. By suppressing the activities of aromatase, an enzyme whose high levels in human tissues can result in breast cancer, grapeseed oil extract can be a powerful agent in the treatment of breast cancer because it contains large quantities of oligomeric procyanidin, an antioxidant that has been shown to be as much as 50 times more effective than Vitamin C and other antioxidants. Getting enough antioxidants is the key to reversing the harmful effects of toxins in the environment and free radicals.

Several studies suggest that grapeseed oil extract may be useful in the treatment of several neurodegenerative diseases. This type of disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, is believed to be caused by inflammation and the accumulation of compounds that cause plaque buildup in the brain. Polyphenols found in the oil extract can lessen inflammation and impede the future buildup of plaque in the brain. Researchers are hopeful that grapeseed oil extract could hold the secret to a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Grapeseed oil extract offers several health benefits for the cardiovascular system. It can lower the heart rate and blood pressure without affecting the levels of lipids and C- reactive proteins. The compound proanthocyanidin – also found in grapeseed oil – is known for its ability to reduce overall cholesterol levels. One study found that grapeseed oil can lower levels of bad LDL cholesterol as well. Lower cholesterol levels in general are great for maintaining a healthier heart, but it is recommended that people with serious conditions or who are under treatment be closely monitored.

Many nutrients contained in grapeseed oil extract promote youthful and more beautiful skin. Linoleic acid, which can be found in abundance in grapeseed oil extract, has been proven to help repair skin and cell membranes. The extract is also an excellent source of skin-healthy Omega 6 fatty acids, which contribute to overall healthier skin.

The list of positive outcomes for using grapeseed oil continues to grow, and we are constantly finding new potential in many aspects of the health and wellness industry and even medical applications for the extract as an antiviral medication. Some research showed that the proanthocyanidin contained in the Grapeseed oil was even able to down-regulate co receptors of HIV-1.

Marketing Success

Through innovation, quality, and skill, Mr. Chua has grown the ORGANO Gold marketing network to over one million people and has connected to millions of customers worldwide.

What made ORGANO Gold unique was Mr. Chua’s vision and his commitment to bringing the treasures of the Earth to people around the world. ORGANO Gold began by focusing on an ancient Chinese herb the ganoderma mushroom. By blending it with coffee and tea, Mr. Chua was one of the first to successfully market this unique herb outside of Asia. His success introducing the ganoderma mushroom to the western world continues to this day and as the company continues to grow. Mr. Chua and his product development team at ORGANO Gold are continually bringing new discoveries and product lines to clients around the world. This mission is why ORGANO Gold is one of the fastest growing network marketing companies in the industry.

Now with ORGANO Gold well established, Mr. Chua focuses the majority of his attention on refining his business as much as possible. He works closely with some of the best organic ganoderma mushroom growers in the world, which allows him to provide the highest quality products possible without increasing the price tag. He also funds new research in the field of ganoderma, ensuring ORGANO Gold keeps its edge over the competition whenever a new development or use is discovered.

Giving Back

As a successful businessman, Mr. Chua, like many others, feels driven to give back to society. This is why ORGANO Gold is the company sponsor of the OG Cares Foundation. Its goal is to enrich the lives of young men and women worldwide and to help make them better leaders. Mr. Chua frequently delivers speeches and offers mentorship to teach young adults how to make a big impact on a grand scale. His own vision as a young man was realized through hard work, determination, and a firm grasp of business.

“Although I did not earn a medical degree, I’ve never strayed from that desire to improve the quality of people’s lives. My drive and passion to help others has guided me throughout my entire career. I have also been very blessed with my own family – they push me to always strive to become a better person.”

Mr. Chua inspires these qualities in today’s young professionals as they learn how to be successful and venture forth into tomorrow. The OG Cares Foundation recognizes that there are many young adults around the world who lack the resources necessary to become skilled adults in their communities and beyond. Every child has the potential to become a leader, but in order to achieve success, they need support and guidance from others who have gone before them. OG Cares continuously works to bridge the gap by providing the skills young people need to be successful in life.

