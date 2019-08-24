Apple/Siri Eavesdropping Proves More Expansive Than Realized

The recently revealed scandal about Apple’s contractors listening in on Siri conversation recordings jarred the public. People do expect a level of privacy in their personal lives. When word leaked that Apple’s contractors invaded that privacy through clandestine eavesdropping, the public became alarmed. New details recently hit the news that may raise even greater alarms. The expansiveness of the eavesdropping was far greater than anyone imagined. Allegations suggest contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri conversations per day. That does not mean the total number of recordings was 1,000 per day. No, the number refers to 1,000 calls per contractor.

The purpose of the eavesdropping was, honestly, benign. Siri responds to voice commands. With millions of different users, Siri’s system must contend with multitudes of different speech patterns. When Siri can’t reliably make out what someone says, errors occur. Users, however, don’t care about why Siri malfunctions. They want their commands followed with little or no trouble. If Siri gains a reputation for being unreliable, that wouldn’t be good for Apple, Amazon, or any other tech company using Siri.

Regardless, customers maintain a reasonable expectation that no one invades their privacy. “Better customer service” isn’t an acceptable reason for performing such invasions. Apple immediately canned the eavesdropping once the public became aware of things. What if the public had not learned about the incident? Many likely believe Apple wouldn’t have put a stop to anything. Whether true or not, such perceptions guide opinions. Opinions move action.

Currently, the tech industry faces some troubling backlash due to privacy scandals. Apple, Facebook, and others suffered through bad publicity due to privacy scandals. Consumers might not abandon the tech companies, but they will complain to regulators and government agencies, which means trouble. Facebook received a $5 billion fine for illegal actions. Apple may soon find itself dealing with civil penalties and a PR nightmare.

Expect the tech industry as a whole to take privacy more seriously in the coming weeks and months.