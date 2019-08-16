Apple Expands Safari’s Privacy

Apple doesn’t want to deal with any controversies or scandals. The technology giant recently laid the law down to any entity planning on violating Safari’s privacy rules. Those guilty of violations will be regarded as malware. Restrictions and sanctions would then follow.

Safari stands as the internet browser found on iPhones. Apple doesn’t have time for any shenanigans conducted by advertisers attempting to track visitors on the browser. Advertisers wish to track movement so they can craft a profile of consumers. After amassing data about people’s web browsing habits, advertisers seek to create better, more effective marketing strategies.

Internet browsers don’t like these actions at all. Companies working in partnership such as Apple aren’t fond of the behavior either. Programming went into effect to block such activities on the browser. Several other browsers did the same. Does this deter every advertiser from trying to circumvent the rules? No, many come up with programs designed to bypass any protections the browsers have in place. Apple isn’t looking the other way at such behavior. The company doesn’t want any bad press.

Privacy is something the big technology companies take seriously now more than ever. The privacy scandal that enveloped Facebook created a skeptical public. People don’t believe tech companies care about maintaining user privacy. If consumers felt this way about iPhones, they might jump to a competitor. A significant scandal could cause losses in the billions of dollars. Hence, Apple doesn’t want to deal with any troubles caused by rogue advertisers.

Can Apple keep those advertisers out, though? Likely, many advertisers don’t want to raise the ire of Apple. Others will take the risk and absorb sanctions. If such events, Apple surely hopes it escapes any controversy. Ultimately, Apple doesn’t know what will happen. Even with the best safeguards in place, disasters occur.