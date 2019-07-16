Pride Month in Gaming: Riot Games teams up with Prideletics

Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, have teamed up with Prideletics to offer the new eSports Pride T-shirt. Represent your pride in style while simultaneously celebrating equality in your global gaming equality with Prideletics first eSports shirt.

The shirt comes during the 50th anniversary of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. If you are not familiar with the history of pride month here is a brief history. In June of 1969, skirmishes broke out between members of Greenwich Village gay community and the NYPD at the Stonewall Inn. Six nights of protest were triggered by the events at Stonewall Inn. The Stonewall Riots are now regarded throughout the world as one of the most important milestones to equality. To honor these events, the month of June was chosen to celebrate LGBTQIA+ rights all over the world.

It is in Riot’s name and their DNA to rage against the status quo. What’s more the Los Angeles based company puts diversity and equality at the top of their priorities. Therefore it was not a total surprise when they teamed with Prideletics to offer the first eSports Pride tee. A unisex design, the shirt is meant for men, women, and binary people to wear with comfort and show their pride in eSports.

But wait, that’s not all!

Every purchase of the eSports pride shirt helps fund one of the nation’s most important non-profits, the Trevor Project. That’s right, if you act right now, wait, scratch that. If you buy the eSports shirt at any time, 10% of the proceeds go to the Trevor Project. For those outside of the loop, the Trevor Project was formed in 1998 to focus on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth. Through a toll-free telephone number, it operates The Trevor Lifeline, and now the comprehensive platform it now runs, TrevorSpace, the Trevor Project is giving a lifeline to LGBTQIA+ youth around the world. At Riot, these efforts have not gone unnoticed.

eCelebrating with the Poro

During the past two years, Riot has celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by splitting a $100,000 donation between the Trevor Project and the It Gets Better Project. CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project, Amit Paley, noted, “Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth are twice as likely to be electronically bullied than their peers, so we know how much of a positive impact it will have on LGBTQ+ youth nationwide to see themselves represented in a massively popular game like League of Legends. LGBTQ+ young people deserve safe, inclusive environments no matter where they are, and we’re grateful to Riot Games for taking steps to ensure LGBTQ+ youth know they are seen, loved, and not alone.” The efforts Paley is referring to is Riot’s in-game Rainbow Fluft Icon that lets League of Legends players display their pride with an in-game icon, profile background, and home guard animation. When given the opportunity to show their support for IDAHOTB with the Rainbow Icon Fluft, Rioter showed out. Approximately, 3.5 million players worldwide purchases and equipped the icon. This year’s icon is available at League Displays app until June 30th this year.

History of Collaboration

Riot’s working with the Trevor Project to increase inclusivity and acceptance worldwide goes back to 2014 when the gaming developers announced they would be using all fees collected from the 2017 League of Legends, League Championship Series to contribute to the Trevor Project. Those fees totaled over $30,000 and went along way towards the Trevor Project’s development of TrevorSpace. This is a prime example of a gaming company using their sway with gamers to bring about meaningful, lasting change. As video games are a relatively new medium, their power as social tools is only now being discovered. Riot is pioneering these efforts. The fees collected during the championship were largely caused by unsavory behavior during play. So why not use that money to proactively address the issue directly. “For the first major donation, we wanted to see the money collected from the 2014 make a difference to one cause,” a Riot representative said after the championship had concluded, “When we sat down and thought about what was meaningful to us as a community, one cause resonated with most of us—the fight against harassment and discrimination.”

