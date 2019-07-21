NBA 2K20 Soundtrack, Unitedmasters to Let Emerging Artists Submit New Songs

Video games have come a long way in terms of their look and feel, but sound is another aspect where games continue to show their impressive evolution. The merging of music technology and the NBA 2K20 game will bring an interesting new element to the game’s soundtrack, which hit the internet on Saturday (July 20).

During a ComplexCon Chicago 2019 panel on Saturday, it was revealed that entrepreneur Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters platform has partnered with NBA 2K to curate the latest soundtrack. Not only that, but the platform, which helps new artists become discovered and get their music streaming, is going to allow new artists to start submitting potential music for NBA 2K20.

A report via Billboard indicates that starting on August 1, artists can submit their own songs for possible addition to NBA 2K20’s soundtrack. Artists will upload their songs using a mobile app with September 15 marked as the final date to submit tracks for consideration. A total of 10 tracks will be selected from all of the entries for inclusion in the upcoming basketball simulation game.

Along with that revelation also came the official unveiling of the NBA 2K20 soundtrack. That 30-song playlist includes a number of popular artists such as Drake, Post Malone, Cardi B, Offset, Billie Ellish, Travis Barker, and Travis Scott. It’s currently available for anyone to stream free of charge through the Spotify website, as well as Spotify’s compatible music apps, or computer program.

The NBA 2K20 game will officially arrive for gamers to start playing on September 6, 2019. The game will be available to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers with several different editions. Those include the normal-priced Standard Edition with the Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis on the cover and a higher-priced Legends Edition with former Miami Heat All-Star Dwyane Wade on front.

NBA 2K20 brings all of the latest team rosters with their new personnel and player ratings. NBA 2K fans are also looking forward to other popular features such as MyTeam, MyPlayer, and Neighborhood modes. See more of the latest NBA 2K20 pre-order details here.