Elon Musk Holds Presentation For His Company Neuralink

Elon Musk, one of the world’s leading entrepreneurial figures, held a presentation last night, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, regarding Neuralink, a technology that will set out to create a strong interface between the human brain and machines like smartphones and computers.

Neuralink’s initial goal, which isn’t likely to be completed anytime in the near future, is to implant computer chips into paralyzed people’s brains, hopefully giving them ability to readily control computers, phones, and other electronic devices.

One of the most impressive advancements that Elon Musk debuted in his presentation last night is that of tiny, flexible threads that are responsible for transferring information from brains to computers. These threads, which are all attached to the computer chips that Neuralink plans to use, are anywhere between four and six nanometers wide. For reference, each of these threads are many times smaller than human hairs.

Musk also revealed that Neuralink has developed an early-stage machine that implants these threads in people’s skulls, making the installation process easy and nearly painless.

According to the entrepreneur, the primary reason behind his decision to make the presentation was to drum up interest in talented individuals who are potentially interested in working for Neuralink.

Right now, Neuralink plans on drilling tiny holes into people’s skulls that the aforementioned threads will be planted into. In the future, assuming that Neuralink is, in fact, carried out to fruition, Musk plans to use lasers to make an entrance into people’s brains that his company’s threads will be inserted into, per recent interviews Musk and Neuralink President Max Hodak have had with The New York Times.

The earliest tests for the implementation of Neuralink technology will be carried out with the help of Stanford University’s team of world-class practicing neuroscientists. Musk even went as far to say that he and his colleagues hope to have used the aforementioned laser technology to install such technology in humans by the end of 2019.

As a matter of fact, monkeys have had success with Neuralink technology, per Musk’s presentation last night.

Nearly 15 years ago, the paralyzed Matthew Nagle was equipped with a brain implant that gave him the ability to use a computer cursor with his mind. One of the many things Nagle was able to do following the surgery was play Pong, the classic Atari video game, using nothing but his brain, thanks to the implant.