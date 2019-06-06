YouTube Cuts This Controversial Content Creator’s Monetization Privileges

YouTube is the world’s most popular video-sharing site, having been the global leader for most of the company’s 14-odd-year existence. Recent statistics indicate that some 1.9 billion unique accounts log on to YouTube to watch videos every month.

The platform makes money by showing ads to targeted consumers who watch videos that are monetized, a YouTube term used to refer to videos that are eligible to receive ad revenues for their creators. YouTube reeled in nearly $4.5 billion in 2018 in total revenue, making the website one of the most prominent advertising mediums on the World Wide Web.

YouTube has long been known for curating its content so that potential advertisers feel better about being associated with the video-sharing platform’s brand. More recently, in the past two to three years, many creators have been hit by the so-called “ad-pocalypse,” in which countless popular YouTubers’ content has either completely or partially been demonetized in the name of spurring its top advertisers to ultimately do more business with the video-sharing network, which has been owned by Google since the tech giant acquired YouTube roughly a year-and-a-half after it was launched for some $1.6 billion in 2006.

One of the most recent instances of a big-name creator having their videos demonetized is that of Steven Crowder, a conservative debater, podcast host, panelist, television-based talking head, writer, and political personality.

Yesterday – Wednesday, June 5, 2019 – YouTube announced to the public that Steven Crowder, whose channel currently has 3.8 million subscribers, would not be able to rake in any more advertising revenues from his videos.

Crowder was demonetized after people across the Internet collectively riled together and made a major fuss after he called Carlos Maza, an Internet personality currently working for Vox who has largely different political views from Steven Crowder, a “gay Mexican,” “Mr. Lispy queer from Vox,” and an “angry little queer.”

Maza has long publicly identified as being gay. Further, it is worth noting that Carlos Maza supports left-wing political ideologies held commonly by members of the Democratic Party here in the United States, which is one reason why Crowder clashed with the personality.

Crowder has argued that referring to Carlos Maza as a “queer” shouldn’t be an issue because the Vox-based personality has used the word to refer to himself countless times across the World Wide Web since he’s been active as a personality.